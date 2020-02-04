Programming: Outreachy, PHP, and Python
Anisa Kuci: Outreachy post 4 - Career opportunities
As mentioned in my last blog posts, Outreachy is very interesting and I got to learn a lot already. Two months have already passed by quickly and there is still one month left for me to continue working and learning.
As I imagine all the other interns are thinking now, I am also thinking about what is going to be the next step for me. After such an interesting experience as this internship, thinking about the next steps is not that simple.
I have been contributing to Free Software projects for quite some years now. I have been part of the only FLOSS community in my country for many years and I grew up together with the community, advocating free software in and around Albania.
I have contributed to many projects, including Mozilla, OpenStreetMap, Debian, GNOME, Wikimedia projects etc. So, I am sure, the FLOSS world is definitely the right place for me to be. I have helped communities grow and I am very enthusiastic about it.
PHP 7.4 Slated To Land In Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
PHP 7.4 should be landing in the Ubuntu 20.04 archive in the next week or so.
PHP 7.4 was released at the end of November with some really great features. Ubuntu developers now feel comfortable enough with PHP 7.4 that they intend to land it for the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release, which also pans out well since that provides them with an extra year of upstream support compared to shipping PHP 7.3.
PHP 7.4 brings the interesting FFI for accessing C structures / functions / variables from native PHP code, Opcache preload, more performance improvements, support for typed properties, and much more... It's quite a hefty annual update to PHP7 and I'm quite glad that it is indeed set to be bundled for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
PHP Development on Fedora with Eclipse
How to Get the Column Names from a Pandas Dataframe – Print and List
The post How to Get the Column Names from a Pandas Dataframe – Print and List appeared first on Erik Marsja.
In this short post, we will learn 6 methods to get the column names from Pandas dataframe. One of the nice things about Pandas dataframes is that each column will have a name (i.e., the variables in the dataset). Now, we can use these names to access specific columns by name without having to know which column number it is.
To access the names of a Pandas dataframe, we can the method columns(). For example, if our dataframe is called df we just type print(df.columns) to get all the columns of the pandas dataframe.
PyCharm 2020.1 EAP 3
We have a new Early Access Program (EAP) version of PyCharm that can be now downloaded from our website.
We have concentrated on fixing the issues that needed to be fixed and making lots of improvements so the final PyCharm 2020.1 will be everything you hoped for. Here is a rundown of some of the things you can expect from this build.
Python Basics: How To Print in Python?
It’s quite common to make mistakes when you try to print something using Python considering you’re new to Python scripting.
No matter what program you write, you will always be needing to print something or the other (most of the time).
So, in this article, I’ll be explaining how to print something in Python and list out some common mistakes that you can avoid.
Xiaomi AIoT Router AX3600 WiFi 6 Router Sells for $135
The router runs a customized version of OpenWrt called “MiWiFi ROM”, and can be configured via a web interface, or Mi Wi-Fi mobile app for Android or iOS.
Audiocasts/Shows: Multiboot, Pinebook Pro, Linux Academy and User Error
openSUSE Tumbleweed, openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference, LibreOffice/LibOCon 2020
Mozilla: Q&A, Firefox/Gecko Codebase and Spying (Glean)
