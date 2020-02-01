CoreOS Container Linux Will No Longer Be Supported After May 26, 2020
Based on Gentoo Linux, CoreOS Linux saw the light of day more than six years ago, on October 3rd, 2013. It was well received by the community for being a lightweight operating system designed for distributing payload applications inside software containers and it gained a lot of popularity in a short time span.
Three years later, in late 2016, CoreOS Linux changed its name to Container Linux by CoreOS or CoreOS Container Linux, in an attempt to distinguish the company’s name, CoreOS, from the container-focused Linux distribution, Container Linux, making things more clear to newcomers.
today's howtos
Blender 2.80
The second update of the Blender 2.80 milestone release is here! With again over a thousand fixes and several important updates that were planned for the 2.8 series. In this release you will find UDIM and USD support, MantaFlow fluids and smoke simulation, AI denoising, Grease Pencil improvements, and much more! Also: Blender 2.82 Released with AI Denoiser for Nvidia RTX GPUs, More Blender 2.82 Released With Many Improvements, 1000+ Fixes
Simplicity Does More Than Simplify Linux
Simplicity Linux, even with its more modern retooling, maintains the distro's earlier goals of providing a simpler way to run a fully powered Linux desktop. The addition of the Gaming Edition makes it easy to get started with computer gaming. This new offering no doubt could be merged with the Desktop Edition for a more compact selection. That might allow the developer to release a new X Edition offering in the next release cycle. I am not sure if the Mini Edition needs a full-function heavyweight desktop the likes of Cinnamon. I would like to see a return to the Xfce desktop there. Either way, I look forward to the next release of Simplicity Linux. This distro holds considerable promise.
Sparky 2020.02.1
Sparky 2020.02.1 “Po Tolo” of the (semi-)rolling line is out. It is based on the testing branch of Debian “Bullseye”. This is a minor update, which temporary fixes a problem of installing Sparky via Calamares with kpmcore 4. Changes between Sparky 2020.02 and 2020.02.1: • system upgraded from Debian testing repos as of February 13, 2020 • kpmcore downgraded to version 3.3.0 • Calamares installer rebuild using libkpmcore7 3.3.0 No system reinstallation is required, simply keep Sparky up to date.
