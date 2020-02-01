Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Saturday 15th of February 2020
Android
today's howtos

Blender 2.80

The second update of the Blender 2.80 milestone release is here! With again over a thousand fixes and several important updates that were planned for the 2.8 series. In this release you will find UDIM and USD support, MantaFlow fluids and smoke simulation, AI denoising, Grease Pencil improvements, and much more! Read more Also: Blender 2.82 Released with AI Denoiser for Nvidia RTX GPUs, More Blender 2.82 Released With Many Improvements, 1000+ Fixes

Simplicity Does More Than Simplify Linux

Simplicity Linux, even with its more modern retooling, maintains the distro's earlier goals of providing a simpler way to run a fully powered Linux desktop. The addition of the Gaming Edition makes it easy to get started with computer gaming. This new offering no doubt could be merged with the Desktop Edition for a more compact selection. That might allow the developer to release a new X Edition offering in the next release cycle. I am not sure if the Mini Edition needs a full-function heavyweight desktop the likes of Cinnamon. I would like to see a return to the Xfce desktop there. Either way, I look forward to the next release of Simplicity Linux. This distro holds considerable promise. Read more

Sparky 2020.02.1

Sparky 2020.02.1 “Po Tolo” of the (semi-)rolling line is out. It is based on the testing branch of Debian “Bullseye”. This is a minor update, which temporary fixes a problem of installing Sparky via Calamares with kpmcore 4. Changes between Sparky 2020.02 and 2020.02.1: • system upgraded from Debian testing repos as of February 13, 2020 • kpmcore downgraded to version 3.3.0 • Calamares installer rebuild using libkpmcore7 3.3.0 No system reinstallation is required, simply keep Sparky up to date. Read more

