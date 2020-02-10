Language Selection

Void Linux 20.02 Image Available

GNU
Linux

Project Trident is pleased to announce the first official release image based on Void Linux, available on the Project Trident download page.

Please note the Project Trident installer supports four different installation “levels”...

Note: These installation levels provide pre-defined lists of packages to install for user convenience. The installed system can be easily be changed afterwards using the built-in package system.

Android Leftovers

CoreOS Container Linux Will No Longer Be Supported After May 26, 2020

Based on Gentoo Linux, CoreOS Linux saw the light of day more than six years ago, on October 3rd, 2013. It was well received by the community for being a lightweight operating system designed for distributing payload applications inside software containers and it gained a lot of popularity in a short time span. Three years later, in late 2016, CoreOS Linux changed its name to Container Linux by CoreOS or CoreOS Container Linux, in an attempt to distinguish the company’s name, CoreOS, from the container-focused Linux distribution, Container Linux, making things more clear to newcomers. Read more

Coffee Lake system has a pair each of PCIe slots and removable SATA bays

Lanner’s rugged, Linux-friendly “LEC-2290” embedded system combines an 8th Gen CPU with 2x GbE, 4x PoE, 2x HDMI, 6x serial, 4x USB, 2x removable SATA bays, and 2x PCIe slots plus mini-PCIe, M.2, and DP. Lanner announced an industrial edge PC with Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake S-series processors, following earlier embedded systems such as its 6th Gen Skylake-U LEC-2580. The rugged LEC-2290 supports Win 10 IoT plus Linux 3.12 based distributions including Ubuntu 16, Fedora 25, and CentOS 7. It’s intended for “intelligent edge computing applications such as compute-intensive video analytics,” says Lanner. Read more

today's howtos

