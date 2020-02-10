Amlogic A113L Dual-Core Cortex-A35 Processor Targets Smart Audio and IoT Applications
Over two years ago, we reported about Amlogic A111, A112, A113 processors designed for audio applications such as smart speakers. A111 features four Cortex-A5 32-bit core, while A112 and A113D/A113X processors come with four Cortex-A53 cores instead.
We have not heard much about those since then, but all those processors are still listed on Amlogic website, A112 is supposedly used in Xiaomi AI smart speaker, and Amlogic A113X1 Far-Field Dev Kit is still listed on Amazon’s list of devkits for Alexa voice service, but currently out of stock.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 50 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
CoreOS Container Linux Will No Longer Be Supported After May 26, 2020
Based on Gentoo Linux, CoreOS Linux saw the light of day more than six years ago, on October 3rd, 2013. It was well received by the community for being a lightweight operating system designed for distributing payload applications inside software containers and it gained a lot of popularity in a short time span. Three years later, in late 2016, CoreOS Linux changed its name to Container Linux by CoreOS or CoreOS Container Linux, in an attempt to distinguish the company’s name, CoreOS, from the container-focused Linux distribution, Container Linux, making things more clear to newcomers.
Coffee Lake system has a pair each of PCIe slots and removable SATA bays
Lanner’s rugged, Linux-friendly “LEC-2290” embedded system combines an 8th Gen CPU with 2x GbE, 4x PoE, 2x HDMI, 6x serial, 4x USB, 2x removable SATA bays, and 2x PCIe slots plus mini-PCIe, M.2, and DP. Lanner announced an industrial edge PC with Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake S-series processors, following earlier embedded systems such as its 6th Gen Skylake-U LEC-2580. The rugged LEC-2290 supports Win 10 IoT plus Linux 3.12 based distributions including Ubuntu 16, Fedora 25, and CentOS 7. It’s intended for “intelligent edge computing applications such as compute-intensive video analytics,” says Lanner.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
4 min 26 sec ago
2 hours 52 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
2 hours 57 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
12 hours 54 min ago
13 hours 23 min ago
13 hours 28 min ago
14 hours 9 min ago