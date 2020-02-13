Hi List, Mesa 19.3.4 is now available. There's lots of stuff here, but also a ton of release process data changes. We've got changes all over the tree, but aco and anv are leading the way in changes. Dylan Shortlog ======== Bas Nieuwenhuizen (1): radv: Do not set SX DISABLE bits for RB+ with unused surfaces. Boris Brezillon (1): panfrost: Fix the damage box clamping logic Brian Ho (2): anv: Properly fetch partial results in vkGetQueryPoolResults anv: Handle unavailable queries in vkCmdCopyQueryPoolResults Danylo Piliaiev (2): i965: Do not set front_buffer_dirty if there is no front buffer st/mesa: Handle the rest renderbuffer formats from OSMesa Drew Davenport (1): radeonsi: Clear uninitialized variable Dylan Baker (17): docs: Add SHA 256 sums for 19.3.3 .pick_status.json: Mark 58c929be0ddbbd9291d0dadbf11538170178e791 as backported .pick_status.json: Mark df34fa14bb872447fed9076e06ffc504d85e2d1c as backported .pick_status.json: Update to 997040e4b8353fe9b71a5e9fde2f933eae09c7a3 .pick_status.json: Update to ca6a22305b275b49fbc88b8f4cba2fefb24c2a5d .pick_status.json: Mark 552028c013cc1d49a2b61ebe0fc3a3781a9ba826 as denominated .pick_status.json: Update to f09c466732e4a5b648d7503787777c926dd93c29 bin/pick-ui: Add a new maintainer script for picking patches .pick_status.json: Update to b550b7ef3b8d12f533b67b1a03159a127a3ff34a .pick_status.json: Update to 9afdcd64f2c96f3fcc1a28912987f2e8066aa995 .pick_status.json: Update to 7eaf21cb6f67adbe0e79b80b4feb8c816a98a720 .pick_status.json: Mark ca6a22305b275b49fbc88b8f4cba2fefb24c2a5d as backported .pick_status.json: Update to d8bae10bfe0f487dcaec721743cd51441bcc12f5 .pick_status.json: Update to 689817c9dfde9a0852f2b2489cb0fa93ffbcb215 .pick_status.json: Update to 23037627359e739c42b194dec54875aefbb9d00b docs: Add release notes for 19.3.4 VERSION: bump version for 19.3.4 Eric Anholt (1): Revert "gallium: Fix big-endian addressing of non-bitmask array formats." Florian Will (1): radv/winsys: set IB flags prior to submit in the sysmem path Georg Lehmann (3): Correctly wait in the fragment stage until all semaphores are signaled Vulkan Overlay: Don't try to change the image layout to present twice Vulkan overlay: use the corresponding image index for each swapchain Hyunjun Ko (1): freedreno/ir3: put the conversion back for half const to the right place. Ian Romanick (1): intel/fs: Don't count integer instructions as being possibly coissue Jan Vesely (1): clover: Use explicit conversion from llvm::StringRef to std::string Jason Ekstrand (6): anv: Insert holes for non-existant XFB varyings anv: Improve BTI change cache flushing anv,iris: Set 3DSTATE_SF::DerefBlockSize to per-poly on Gen12+ genxml: Add a new 3DSTATE_SF field on gen12 intel/fs: Write the address register with NoMask for MOV_INDIRECT anv/blorp: Use the correct size for vkCmdCopyBufferToImage Kenneth Graunke (1): i965: Use brw_batch_references in tex_busy check Lionel Landwerlin (1): isl: drop CCS row pitch requirement for linear surfaces Marek Olšák (1): radeonsi: fix the DCC MSAA bug workaround Marek Vasut (1): etnaviv: Destroy rsc->pending_ctx set in etna_resource_destroy() Michel Dänzer (6): winsys/amdgpu: Keep a list of amdgpu_screen_winsyses in amdgpu_winsys winsys/amdgpu: Keep track of retrieved KMS handles using hash tables winsys/amdgpu: Only re-export KMS handles for different DRM FDs util: Add os_same_file_description helper winsys/amdgpu: Re-use amdgpu_screen_winsys when possible winsys/amdgpu: Close KMS handles for other DRM file descriptions Neha Bhende (1): svga: fix size of format_conversion_table[] Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (2): radeonsi: disable display DCC radeonsi: stop using the VM_ALWAYS_VALID flag Rafael Antognolli (1): intel: Load the driver even if I915_PARAM_REVISION is not found. Rhys Perry (6): aco: fix operand to scc when selecting SGPR ufind_msb/ifind_msb aco: ensure predecessors' p_logical_end is in WQM when a p_phi is in WQM aco: run p_wqm instructions in WQM aco: don't consider loop header blocks branch blocks in add_coupling_code aco: don't always add logical edges from continue_break blocks to headers aco: fix target calculation when vgpr spilling introduces sgpr spilling Samuel Pitoiset (2): radv: do not allow sparse resources with multi-planar formats nir: do not use De Morgan's Law rules for flt and fge Tapani Pälli (2): mapi: add GetInteger64vEXT with EXT_disjoint_timer_query mesa: allow bit queries for EXT_disjoint_timer_query Thomas Hellstrom (1): svga: Fix banded DMA upload Vasily Khoruzhick (1): lima: ppir: don't delete root ld_tex nodes without successors in current block Vinson Lee (1): swr: Fix GCC 4.9 checks. git tag: mesa-19.3.4