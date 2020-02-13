Language Selection

Mesa Releases: 19.3.4 and 20.0 Release Candidate 3

Graphics/Benchmarks
  • mesa 19.3.4
    Hi List,

Mesa 19.3.4 is now available.

There's lots of stuff here, but also a ton of release process data changes.
We've got changes all over the tree, but aco and anv are leading the way in
changes.


Dylan


Shortlog
========

Bas Nieuwenhuizen (1):
      radv: Do not set SX DISABLE bits for RB+ with unused surfaces.

Boris Brezillon (1):
      panfrost: Fix the damage box clamping logic

Brian Ho (2):
      anv: Properly fetch partial results in vkGetQueryPoolResults
      anv: Handle unavailable queries in vkCmdCopyQueryPoolResults

Danylo Piliaiev (2):
      i965: Do not set front_buffer_dirty if there is no front buffer
      st/mesa: Handle the rest renderbuffer formats from OSMesa

Drew Davenport (1):
      radeonsi: Clear uninitialized variable

Dylan Baker (17):
      docs: Add SHA 256 sums for 19.3.3
      .pick_status.json: Mark 58c929be0ddbbd9291d0dadbf11538170178e791 as backported
      .pick_status.json: Mark df34fa14bb872447fed9076e06ffc504d85e2d1c as backported
      .pick_status.json: Update to 997040e4b8353fe9b71a5e9fde2f933eae09c7a3
      .pick_status.json: Update to ca6a22305b275b49fbc88b8f4cba2fefb24c2a5d
      .pick_status.json: Mark 552028c013cc1d49a2b61ebe0fc3a3781a9ba826 as denominated
      .pick_status.json: Update to f09c466732e4a5b648d7503787777c926dd93c29
      bin/pick-ui: Add a new maintainer script for picking patches
      .pick_status.json: Update to b550b7ef3b8d12f533b67b1a03159a127a3ff34a
      .pick_status.json: Update to 9afdcd64f2c96f3fcc1a28912987f2e8066aa995
      .pick_status.json: Update to 7eaf21cb6f67adbe0e79b80b4feb8c816a98a720
      .pick_status.json: Mark ca6a22305b275b49fbc88b8f4cba2fefb24c2a5d as backported
      .pick_status.json: Update to d8bae10bfe0f487dcaec721743cd51441bcc12f5
      .pick_status.json: Update to 689817c9dfde9a0852f2b2489cb0fa93ffbcb215
      .pick_status.json: Update to 23037627359e739c42b194dec54875aefbb9d00b
      docs: Add release notes for 19.3.4
      VERSION: bump version for 19.3.4

Eric Anholt (1):
      Revert "gallium: Fix big-endian addressing of non-bitmask array formats."

Florian Will (1):
      radv/winsys: set IB flags prior to submit in the sysmem path

Georg Lehmann (3):
      Correctly wait in the fragment stage until all semaphores are signaled
      Vulkan Overlay: Don't try to change the image layout to present twice
      Vulkan overlay: use the corresponding image index for each swapchain

Hyunjun Ko (1):
      freedreno/ir3: put the conversion back for half const to the right place.

Ian Romanick (1):
      intel/fs: Don't count integer instructions as being possibly coissue

Jan Vesely (1):
      clover: Use explicit conversion from llvm::StringRef to std::string

Jason Ekstrand (6):
      anv: Insert holes for non-existant XFB varyings
      anv: Improve BTI change cache flushing
      anv,iris: Set 3DSTATE_SF::DerefBlockSize to per-poly on Gen12+
      genxml: Add a new 3DSTATE_SF field on gen12
      intel/fs: Write the address register with NoMask for MOV_INDIRECT
      anv/blorp: Use the correct size for vkCmdCopyBufferToImage

Kenneth Graunke (1):
      i965: Use brw_batch_references in tex_busy check

Lionel Landwerlin (1):
      isl: drop CCS row pitch requirement for linear surfaces

Marek Olšák (1):
      radeonsi: fix the DCC MSAA bug workaround

Marek Vasut (1):
      etnaviv: Destroy rsc->pending_ctx set in etna_resource_destroy()

Michel Dänzer (6):
      winsys/amdgpu: Keep a list of amdgpu_screen_winsyses in amdgpu_winsys
      winsys/amdgpu: Keep track of retrieved KMS handles using hash tables
      winsys/amdgpu: Only re-export KMS handles for different DRM FDs
      util: Add os_same_file_description helper
      winsys/amdgpu: Re-use amdgpu_screen_winsys when possible
      winsys/amdgpu: Close KMS handles for other DRM file descriptions

Neha Bhende (1):
      svga: fix size of format_conversion_table[]

Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (2):
      radeonsi: disable display DCC
      radeonsi: stop using the VM_ALWAYS_VALID flag

Rafael Antognolli (1):
      intel: Load the driver even if I915_PARAM_REVISION is not found.

Rhys Perry (6):
      aco: fix operand to scc when selecting SGPR ufind_msb/ifind_msb
      aco: ensure predecessors' p_logical_end is in WQM when a p_phi is in WQM
      aco: run p_wqm instructions in WQM
      aco: don't consider loop header blocks branch blocks in add_coupling_code
      aco: don't always add logical edges from continue_break blocks to headers
      aco: fix target calculation when vgpr spilling introduces sgpr spilling

Samuel Pitoiset (2):
      radv: do not allow sparse resources with multi-planar formats
      nir: do not use De Morgan's Law rules for flt and fge

Tapani Pälli (2):
      mapi: add GetInteger64vEXT with EXT_disjoint_timer_query
      mesa: allow bit queries for EXT_disjoint_timer_query

Thomas Hellstrom (1):
      svga: Fix banded DMA upload

Vasily Khoruzhick (1):
      lima: ppir: don't delete root ld_tex nodes without successors in current block

Vinson Lee (1):
      swr: Fix GCC 4.9 checks.



git tag: mesa-19.3.4
  • mesa 20.0.0-rc3
    Hi list,

Mesa 20.0.0-rc3 is now available. This is a much smaller release than last time,
things seem to be slowing down nicely, and the number of opened issues/MRs
against the 20.0 release milestone is 2; I'm hopeful that means we can have the
20.0 release next week, and begin the normal release process without a dozen
RCs.

There's a bit of everything in here, gallium, freedreno, vulkan overlays, anv,
radeonsi, svga, intel common, aco, nir, swr, and panfrost, but no on thing
dominates the changes, which I like a lot.

Dylan


Shortlog
========

Dylan Baker (4):
      .pick_status.json: Update to d8bae10bfe0f487dcaec721743cd51441bcc12f5
      .pick_status.json: Update to 689817c9dfde9a0852f2b2489cb0fa93ffbcb215
      .pick_status.json: Update to 23037627359e739c42b194dec54875aefbb9d00b
      VERSION: bump for 20.0.0-rc3

Eric Anholt (1):
      Revert "gallium: Fix big-endian addressing of non-bitmask array formats."

Georg Lehmann (3):
      Correctly wait in the fragment stage until all semaphores are signaled
      Vulkan Overlay: Don't try to change the image layout to present twice
      Vulkan overlay: use the corresponding image index for each swapchain

Hyunjun Ko (1):
      freedreno/ir3: put the conversion back for half const to the right place.

James Xiong (1):
      gallium: let the pipe drivers decide the supported modifiers

Lionel Landwerlin (1):
      anv: set MOCS on push constants

Marek Olšák (2):
      radeonsi: don't report that multi-plane formats are supported
      radeonsi: fix the DCC MSAA bug workaround

Neha Bhende (2):
      svga: fix size of format_conversion_table[]
      svga: Use pipe_shader_state_from_tgsi to set shader state

Rafael Antognolli (1):
      intel: Load the driver even if I915_PARAM_REVISION is not found.

Rhys Perry (1):
      aco: fix gfx10_wave64_bpermute

Samuel Pitoiset (4):
      aco: do not use ds_{read,write}2 on GFX6
      aco: fix waiting for scalar stores before "writing back" data on GFX8-GFX9
      aco: fix creating v_madak if v_mad_f32 has two sgpr literals
      nir: do not use De Morgan's Law rules for flt and fge

Tapani Pälli (1):
      intel/vec4: fix valgrind errors with vf_values array

Thomas Hellstrom (1):
      svga: Fix banded DMA upload

Timur Kristóf (1):
      aco/optimizer: Don't combine uniform bool s_and to s_andn2.

Vinson Lee (2):
      swr: Fix GCC 4.9 checks.
      panfrost: Remove unused anonymous enum variables.


git tag: mesa-20.0.0-rc3
  • Mesa 20.0-RC3 Released Along With Mesa 19.3.4 As The Latest Of The Stable Series

    On the stable front, Mesa 19.3.4 is out as the newest point release in this driver series from Q4'2019. Mesa 19.3.4 has various RADV and ANV Vulkan driver fixes, a few Vulkan overlay fixes even, several AMDGPU winsys fixes, RadeonSI is now disabling display DCC over issues, and there are also a number of Valve ACO back-end fixes too. Overall, Mesa 19.3.4 is a pretty hefty stable update particularly for Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan driver users.

»

