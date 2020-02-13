Mesa Releases: 19.3.4 and 20.0 Release Candidate 3
-
mesa 19.3.4
Hi List, Mesa 19.3.4 is now available. There's lots of stuff here, but also a ton of release process data changes. We've got changes all over the tree, but aco and anv are leading the way in changes. Dylan Shortlog ======== Bas Nieuwenhuizen (1): radv: Do not set SX DISABLE bits for RB+ with unused surfaces. Boris Brezillon (1): panfrost: Fix the damage box clamping logic Brian Ho (2): anv: Properly fetch partial results in vkGetQueryPoolResults anv: Handle unavailable queries in vkCmdCopyQueryPoolResults Danylo Piliaiev (2): i965: Do not set front_buffer_dirty if there is no front buffer st/mesa: Handle the rest renderbuffer formats from OSMesa Drew Davenport (1): radeonsi: Clear uninitialized variable Dylan Baker (17): docs: Add SHA 256 sums for 19.3.3 .pick_status.json: Mark 58c929be0ddbbd9291d0dadbf11538170178e791 as backported .pick_status.json: Mark df34fa14bb872447fed9076e06ffc504d85e2d1c as backported .pick_status.json: Update to 997040e4b8353fe9b71a5e9fde2f933eae09c7a3 .pick_status.json: Update to ca6a22305b275b49fbc88b8f4cba2fefb24c2a5d .pick_status.json: Mark 552028c013cc1d49a2b61ebe0fc3a3781a9ba826 as denominated .pick_status.json: Update to f09c466732e4a5b648d7503787777c926dd93c29 bin/pick-ui: Add a new maintainer script for picking patches .pick_status.json: Update to b550b7ef3b8d12f533b67b1a03159a127a3ff34a .pick_status.json: Update to 9afdcd64f2c96f3fcc1a28912987f2e8066aa995 .pick_status.json: Update to 7eaf21cb6f67adbe0e79b80b4feb8c816a98a720 .pick_status.json: Mark ca6a22305b275b49fbc88b8f4cba2fefb24c2a5d as backported .pick_status.json: Update to d8bae10bfe0f487dcaec721743cd51441bcc12f5 .pick_status.json: Update to 689817c9dfde9a0852f2b2489cb0fa93ffbcb215 .pick_status.json: Update to 23037627359e739c42b194dec54875aefbb9d00b docs: Add release notes for 19.3.4 VERSION: bump version for 19.3.4 Eric Anholt (1): Revert "gallium: Fix big-endian addressing of non-bitmask array formats." Florian Will (1): radv/winsys: set IB flags prior to submit in the sysmem path Georg Lehmann (3): Correctly wait in the fragment stage until all semaphores are signaled Vulkan Overlay: Don't try to change the image layout to present twice Vulkan overlay: use the corresponding image index for each swapchain Hyunjun Ko (1): freedreno/ir3: put the conversion back for half const to the right place. Ian Romanick (1): intel/fs: Don't count integer instructions as being possibly coissue Jan Vesely (1): clover: Use explicit conversion from llvm::StringRef to std::string Jason Ekstrand (6): anv: Insert holes for non-existant XFB varyings anv: Improve BTI change cache flushing anv,iris: Set 3DSTATE_SF::DerefBlockSize to per-poly on Gen12+ genxml: Add a new 3DSTATE_SF field on gen12 intel/fs: Write the address register with NoMask for MOV_INDIRECT anv/blorp: Use the correct size for vkCmdCopyBufferToImage Kenneth Graunke (1): i965: Use brw_batch_references in tex_busy check Lionel Landwerlin (1): isl: drop CCS row pitch requirement for linear surfaces Marek Olšák (1): radeonsi: fix the DCC MSAA bug workaround Marek Vasut (1): etnaviv: Destroy rsc->pending_ctx set in etna_resource_destroy() Michel Dänzer (6): winsys/amdgpu: Keep a list of amdgpu_screen_winsyses in amdgpu_winsys winsys/amdgpu: Keep track of retrieved KMS handles using hash tables winsys/amdgpu: Only re-export KMS handles for different DRM FDs util: Add os_same_file_description helper winsys/amdgpu: Re-use amdgpu_screen_winsys when possible winsys/amdgpu: Close KMS handles for other DRM file descriptions Neha Bhende (1): svga: fix size of format_conversion_table[] Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (2): radeonsi: disable display DCC radeonsi: stop using the VM_ALWAYS_VALID flag Rafael Antognolli (1): intel: Load the driver even if I915_PARAM_REVISION is not found. Rhys Perry (6): aco: fix operand to scc when selecting SGPR ufind_msb/ifind_msb aco: ensure predecessors' p_logical_end is in WQM when a p_phi is in WQM aco: run p_wqm instructions in WQM aco: don't consider loop header blocks branch blocks in add_coupling_code aco: don't always add logical edges from continue_break blocks to headers aco: fix target calculation when vgpr spilling introduces sgpr spilling Samuel Pitoiset (2): radv: do not allow sparse resources with multi-planar formats nir: do not use De Morgan's Law rules for flt and fge Tapani Pälli (2): mapi: add GetInteger64vEXT with EXT_disjoint_timer_query mesa: allow bit queries for EXT_disjoint_timer_query Thomas Hellstrom (1): svga: Fix banded DMA upload Vasily Khoruzhick (1): lima: ppir: don't delete root ld_tex nodes without successors in current block Vinson Lee (1): swr: Fix GCC 4.9 checks. git tag: mesa-19.3.4
-
mesa 20.0.0-rc3
Hi list, Mesa 20.0.0-rc3 is now available. This is a much smaller release than last time, things seem to be slowing down nicely, and the number of opened issues/MRs against the 20.0 release milestone is 2; I'm hopeful that means we can have the 20.0 release next week, and begin the normal release process without a dozen RCs. There's a bit of everything in here, gallium, freedreno, vulkan overlays, anv, radeonsi, svga, intel common, aco, nir, swr, and panfrost, but no on thing dominates the changes, which I like a lot. Dylan Shortlog ======== Dylan Baker (4): .pick_status.json: Update to d8bae10bfe0f487dcaec721743cd51441bcc12f5 .pick_status.json: Update to 689817c9dfde9a0852f2b2489cb0fa93ffbcb215 .pick_status.json: Update to 23037627359e739c42b194dec54875aefbb9d00b VERSION: bump for 20.0.0-rc3 Eric Anholt (1): Revert "gallium: Fix big-endian addressing of non-bitmask array formats." Georg Lehmann (3): Correctly wait in the fragment stage until all semaphores are signaled Vulkan Overlay: Don't try to change the image layout to present twice Vulkan overlay: use the corresponding image index for each swapchain Hyunjun Ko (1): freedreno/ir3: put the conversion back for half const to the right place. James Xiong (1): gallium: let the pipe drivers decide the supported modifiers Lionel Landwerlin (1): anv: set MOCS on push constants Marek Olšák (2): radeonsi: don't report that multi-plane formats are supported radeonsi: fix the DCC MSAA bug workaround Neha Bhende (2): svga: fix size of format_conversion_table[] svga: Use pipe_shader_state_from_tgsi to set shader state Rafael Antognolli (1): intel: Load the driver even if I915_PARAM_REVISION is not found. Rhys Perry (1): aco: fix gfx10_wave64_bpermute Samuel Pitoiset (4): aco: do not use ds_{read,write}2 on GFX6 aco: fix waiting for scalar stores before "writing back" data on GFX8-GFX9 aco: fix creating v_madak if v_mad_f32 has two sgpr literals nir: do not use De Morgan's Law rules for flt and fge Tapani Pälli (1): intel/vec4: fix valgrind errors with vf_values array Thomas Hellstrom (1): svga: Fix banded DMA upload Timur Kristóf (1): aco/optimizer: Don't combine uniform bool s_and to s_andn2. Vinson Lee (2): swr: Fix GCC 4.9 checks. panfrost: Remove unused anonymous enum variables. git tag: mesa-20.0.0-rc3
-
Mesa 20.0-RC3 Released Along With Mesa 19.3.4 As The Latest Of The Stable Series
On the stable front, Mesa 19.3.4 is out as the newest point release in this driver series from Q4'2019. Mesa 19.3.4 has various RADV and ANV Vulkan driver fixes, a few Vulkan overlay fixes even, several AMDGPU winsys fixes, RadeonSI is now disabling display DCC over issues, and there are also a number of Valve ACO back-end fixes too. Overall, Mesa 19.3.4 is a pretty hefty stable update particularly for Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan driver users.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 860 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
3 steps for product marketing your open source project
I frequently get questions from open source project creators or new founders of commercial open source software (COSS) companies about the best way to market their product. Implicit in that inquiry lies more foundational questions: "What the hell is product marketing? How much time should I spend on it?" This article aims to share some knowledge and specific action items to help open source creators understand product marketing as a concept and how to bootstrap it on their own until a project reaches the next level of traction.
Amlogic A113L Dual-Core Cortex-A35 Processor Targets Smart Audio and IoT Applications
Over two years ago, we reported about Amlogic A111, A112, A113 processors designed for audio applications such as smart speakers. A111 features four Cortex-A5 32-bit core, while A112 and A113D/A113X processors come with four Cortex-A53 cores instead. We have not heard much about those since then, but all those processors are still listed on Amlogic website, A112 is supposedly used in Xiaomi AI smart speaker, and Amlogic A113X1 Far-Field Dev Kit is still listed on Amazon’s list of devkits for Alexa voice service, but currently out of stock.
Void Linux 20.02 Image Available
Project Trident is pleased to announce the first official release image based on Void Linux, available on the Project Trident download page. Please note the Project Trident installer supports four different installation “levels”... [...] Note: These installation levels provide pre-defined lists of packages to install for user convenience. The installed system can be easily be changed afterwards using the built-in package system.
Recent comments
23 min 26 sec ago
37 min 27 sec ago
3 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 1 min ago
16 hours 31 min ago