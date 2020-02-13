Today in Techrights
- Microsoft Views ‘Open Source’ as a Zero-Cost Heist Opportunity (Making Proprietary Software/Spyware Using Other People’s Free Labour)
- Did Microsoft ‘Buy’ ZDNet?
- Anatomy of a Crime and Protection From Prosecution
- Today’s EPO is a Fraud Managed by Frauds
- One Need Only Look at ZDNet’s ‘Linux’ Section to Understand It’s a Microsoft Propaganda Operation
- The Uselessness of Social Control Media and Why We Need RSS Feeds’ Resurgence More Than Ever
- Another New ‘Clown’ for the UPC ‘Circus’
- The Microsoft Propaganda Model
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, February 13, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, February 14, 2020
- Links 13/2/2020: Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS, Septor 2020, Endless OS 3.7.7, Wayland 1.18.0, KDE Plasma 5.18 and GTK 3.98 Released
- Links 14/2/2020: New Release of KStars, OpenSSH 8.2, Rhythmbox 3.4.4, Flatpak 1.6.2
Games: Urtuk: The Desolation, Bite the Bullet, Barkour, Things I Hate About Linux Gaming
today's howtos
Python Programming
Android Leftovers
