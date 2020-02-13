Stable Kernels: 5.5.4, 5.4.20, 4.19.104, 4.14.171, 4.9.214, and 4.4.214
Linux 5.5.4
I'm announcing the release of the 5.5.4 kernel.
All users of the 5.5 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.5.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.5.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
Linux 5.4.20
Linux 4.19.104
Linux 4.14.171
Linux 4.9.214
Linux 4.4.214
