Free From Epic Games Exclusivity, ‘Metro Exodus’ Is Coming To Linux
First the good news. As of Valentine’s Day 2020, Metro Exodus has been liberated from its Epic Games exclusivity agreement and is now available to purchase on Steam. And now the great news, especially for my regular readers: it looks like Deep Silver and developer 4A Games are working on bringing the post-apocalyptic shooter to Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1162 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Urtuk: The Desolation, Bite the Bullet, Barkour, Things I Hate About Linux Gaming
today's howtos
Python Programming
Android Leftovers
Metro Exodus is now live on Steam
Metro Exodus is now live on Steam and Deep Silver say it's coming to Linux