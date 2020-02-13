Language Selection

Free From Epic Games Exclusivity, ‘Metro Exodus’ Is Coming To Linux

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 15th of February 2020 06:18:28 PM
Gaming

First the good news. As of Valentine’s Day 2020, Metro Exodus has been liberated from its Epic Games exclusivity agreement and is now available to purchase on Steam. And now the great news, especially for my regular readers: it looks like Deep Silver and developer 4A Games are working on bringing the post-apocalyptic shooter to Linux.

Metro Exodus is now live on Steam

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 15th of February 2020 06:36:40 PM.
  • Metro Exodus is now live on Steam and Deep Silver say it's coming to Linux

    We have of course reached out to Deep Silver ourselves to confirm this as well, however it would be weird for them to seek this topic out themselves to confirm it if this wasn't true. So it looks like we're getting Linux support for Metro Exodus!

    Since it was ported to Stadia, it's not too much of a stretch to jump to desktop Linux on Steam. A few different libraries here and there but it's still Linux. The developer, 4A Games, did also bring the previous two Metro titles to Linux so it certainly would be nice to see them all available.

    For now, you can check out Metro Exodus on Steam. However, as usual it's worth holding onto your monies until it's actually out. Once we have more information, we will share it.

