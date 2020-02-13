Python Programming
How I learned Python
I am a Software Engineer at Robert Bosch Engineering and Private Solution with 1 Year of Experience.
Python 3.7.5 : Use Brython in web development to avoid javascript.
The tutorial for today is about how can avoid the javascript and use python script in webdevelopment using the Brython.
Brython's goal is to replace Javascript with Python, as the scripting language for web browsers. see the official webpage.
It is necessary to include brython.js and to run the brython() function upon page load using the onload attribute of the BODY tag.
Hello Word in Django 2: How to start with Django 2
Getting query params from request in Django
To get query parameters from the request in the Django view, you need to access the GET attribute of the request.
How to display flash messages in Django templates
Sometimes we need to show the one-time notification, also known as the flash messages in our Django application. For this Django provides the messages framework. We are going to use the same here.
To show flash messages in the Django application, we will extend our previous project Hello World in Django 2.2. Clone the git repository, check out the master branch and set up the project on your local machine by following the instructions in the README file.
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxv) stackoverflow python report
