Games: Urtuk: The Desolation, Bite the Bullet, Barkour, Things I Hate About Linux Gaming
Tactical turn-based RPG 'Urtuk: The Desolation' now on Steam for Linux
With a low-fantasy setting, Urtuk: The Desolation has now jumped from itch.io to Steam to give Early Access turn-based tactics to a wider audience.
You take on the role of Urtuk, an escapee from a facility that conducts experiments on people and during your stay you suffered some kind of "severe" mutation from being exposed to Life Essence extracted from long extinct ancient Giants. Every day your health gets worse and you wander the world for a cure. Definitely a setting that grabs your attention.
Get ready to eat your enemies in Bite the Bullet - releasing on March 27
We have it confirmed now that the crazy action-platformer RPG 'Bite the Bullet' where you quite literally eat your enemies is releasing in March.
A mix of rogue-lite randomness with the action you would expect from a shooter, plus some RPG elements thrown in for good measure. Bite the Bullet is certainly attention grabbing, especially since the headline feature is gameplay driven by what your character eats. It's weird I know—and Mega Cat Studios have now confirmed March 27 is the date and Linux support is online and ready.
Simple pleasures - bouncing and barking my way to victory in Barkour
Sometimes it really is the simplest things that you need to make you laugh. Taking away from all the seriousness of the gaming industry we have Barkour.
It's a small 2D indie platformer where you play as some sort of robotic dog with a powered jump ability. You need to find your way across an obstacle course, one that's designed to be difficult and it will take you some time to do. Get a gamepad ready for this one, you're going to need it.
5 Things I Hate About Linux Gaming
5 Things I Hate About Linux Gaming We did Linux and now it is time to go over the things I hate about Gaming on Linux.
