NetBSD 9.0 available!
Sixth months after the start of the release engineering process, NetBSD 9.0 is now available.
Since the start of the release process a lot of improvements went into the branch - over 700 pullups were processed!
This includes usbnet (a common framework for usb ethernet drivers), aarch64 stability enhancements and lots of new hardware support, installer/sysinst fixes and changes to the NVMM (hardware virtualization) interface.
We hope this will lead to the best NetBSD release ever (only to be topped by NetBSD 10 - hopefully later this year).
