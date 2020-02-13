Language Selection

Red Hat: IBM Looses Grip on Hardware, Fedora and rpminspect Release

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 15th of February 2020 07:14:47 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • The OpenPOWER ISA EULA Draft Published - Generous For Libre Hardware

    Last summer it was announced that IBM's POWER ISA would be open-source and the OpenPOWER Foundation joining the Linux Foundation. Finally we're getting a look at how the end-user license agreement (EULA) is looking for those wishing to make use of the POWER CPU instruction set architecture.

    The final draft of the Power ISA EULA was published this week that allows anyone to build their own POWER ISA compliant hardware royalty-free and with a pass-through patent license from IBM regarding the ISA.

    The EULA is quite generous and should allow anyone (well, anyone capable of spinning their own SoCs / FPGAs) to create a POWER ISA compliant chip and quite accommodating for "libre" hardware projects. The final draft of this EULA can be found at OpenPOWERFoundation.org.

  • Fedora program update: 2020-07

    Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week.

    I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

  • AAA: FAS replacement project update

    The Community Platform Engineering (CPE) team and community contributors began building our new Fedora Account System (FAS) application system on the 8th of January 2020 and completed the first two-week sprint on the 21st of January 2020.

  • rpminspect-0.11 released

    The first release of rpminspect in 2020! I release rpminspect-0.11 today. Aside from the usual load of bug fixes and performance improvements, this release comes with a range of new features. New inspections, expanded configuration file options, and runtime profiles.

  • Do not upgrade to Fedora 32, and do not adjust your sets

    If you were unlucky today, you might have received a notification from GNOME in Fedora 30 or 31 that Fedora 32 is now available for upgrade.

    This might have struck you as a bit odd, it being rather early for Fedora 32 to be out and there not being any news about it or anything. And if so, you’d be right! This was an error, and we’re very sorry for it.

    What happened is that a particular bit of data which GNOME Software (among other things) uses as its source of truth about Fedora releases was updated for the branching of Fedora 32…but by mistake, 32 was added with status ‘Active’ (meaning ‘stable release’) rather than ‘Under Development’. This fooled poor GNOME Software into thinking a new stable release was available, and telling you about it.

Games: Urtuk: The Desolation, Bite the Bullet, Barkour, Things I Hate About Linux Gaming

  • Tactical turn-based RPG 'Urtuk: The Desolation' now on Steam for Linux

    With a low-fantasy setting, Urtuk: The Desolation has now jumped from itch.io to Steam to give Early Access turn-based tactics to a wider audience. You take on the role of Urtuk, an escapee from a facility that conducts experiments on people and during your stay you suffered some kind of "severe" mutation from being exposed to Life Essence extracted from long extinct ancient Giants. Every day your health gets worse and you wander the world for a cure. Definitely a setting that grabs your attention.

  • Get ready to eat your enemies in Bite the Bullet - releasing on March 27

    We have it confirmed now that the crazy action-platformer RPG 'Bite the Bullet' where you quite literally eat your enemies is releasing in March. A mix of rogue-lite randomness with the action you would expect from a shooter, plus some RPG elements thrown in for good measure. Bite the Bullet is certainly attention grabbing, especially since the headline feature is gameplay driven by what your character eats. It's weird I know—and Mega Cat Studios have now confirmed March 27 is the date and Linux support is online and ready.

  • Simple pleasures - bouncing and barking my way to victory in Barkour

    Sometimes it really is the simplest things that you need to make you laugh. Taking away from all the seriousness of the gaming industry we have Barkour. It's a small 2D indie platformer where you play as some sort of robotic dog with a powered jump ability. You need to find your way across an obstacle course, one that's designed to be difficult and it will take you some time to do. Get a gamepad ready for this one, you're going to need it.

  • 5 Things I Hate About Linux Gaming

    5 Things I Hate About Linux Gaming We did Linux and now it is time to go over the things I hate about Gaming on Linux.

