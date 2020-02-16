7 Most Beautiful Linux Distributions in 2020

Here are some drop dead gorgeous Linux distributions that provide an overall pleasant desktop experience out of the box.

MX-19.1 now available!

Updated iso images –direct download: https://sourceforge.net/projects/mx-linux/files/Final/ Mirrors will populate over time. Other download locations: https://mxlinux.org/download-links/ Torrents here: https://mxlinux.org/torrent-files/ We are pleased to offer MX-19.1. for your use. MX-19.1 is a refresh of our MX-19 release, consisting of bugfixes and application updates since our original release of MX-19. If you are already running MX-19, there is no need to reinstall. Packages are all available thru the regular update channel. Migration notes are here: Due to the increasing presence of users with newer hardware (particularly newer AMD or Intel hardware), with this release, in addition to the standard 32 bit and 64 bit isos with 4.19 LTS kernels, we are producing a third iso that we call “Advanced Hardware Support” or AHS (pronounced Oz) for short. AHS is 64 bit and ships with a debian 5.4 kernel, Mesa 19.2 as well as newer xserver drivers and various recompiled apps that will utilize the newer graphics stack. We debuted the AHS repository sometime ago (blog post here), and we thought the time was right for an iso with the AHS repo enabled by default. AHS is a little untested, but the idea is that it will receive updates to the graphics stack over time, so for those that don’t need the newer open source graphics stack, there is little point is using AHS. Also: MX Linux 19.1 Released with New “Advanced Hardware Support” ISO

MyPaint 2.0 Open-Source Drawing and Paining App Adds Major New Features

After more than a year in development, MyPaint 2.0 is finally here and it looks like it’s a major release adding many goodies for passionate digital artists. This version replaces the MyPaint 1.2 series as the latest stable release due to important changes to brush parameters and a whole new layer mode. The developers explain that layer mode featured in this release uses a brand new compositing method, making files created with MyPaint 2.0 incompatible with earlier releases. Furthermore, the brush stroke data created in MyPaint 2.0 won’t work properly in previous versions of the software.