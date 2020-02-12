Android Leftovers
-
Charging your OnePlus phone could reveal an extremely useful new Android feature
-
Android Auto adds local weather icons to the status bar
-
Android users saved from BILLIONS of dangerous apps, are YOU using this Google feature?
-
Google Drive: Lost your Android phone or WhatsApp backup? Here's where to find them
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 920 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU: GnuCash, GNU World Order and GNU Compiler Collection (GCC)
KDE: This Week in KDE, KDE Plasma 5.18 and Videos From KDE Talks at FOSDEM
Android Leftovers
7 Most Beautiful Linux Distributions in 2020
Here are some drop dead gorgeous Linux distributions that provide an overall pleasant desktop experience out of the box.
Recent comments
16 min 7 sec ago
41 min 24 sec ago
1 hour 45 min ago
10 hours 20 min ago
15 hours 54 min ago
15 hours 57 min ago
16 hours 19 min ago
17 hours 6 min ago
17 hours 11 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago