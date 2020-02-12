GNU: GnuCash, GNU World Order and GNU Compiler Collection (GCC)
-
GnuCash : free and open-source accounting app for Linux
Are you looking for an accounting app for your business? If you do, try out GnuCash, an open-source, free-to-use financing platform for Linux. It is the ideal solution for small businesses. Nevertheless, you can also use it for your personal use.
In this article, we will take a closer look at GnuCash, its installation, and what it has to offer.
-
GNU World Order 340
Thoughts about licensing. Coffee. Then thoughts about Java.
-
GCC 10 Adds Late Support For -std=c++20 To Target C++20
With C++20 now effectively complete, GCC developers have made a rather late change for GCC 10 that is also long overdue and that is introducing the -std=c++20 switch for targeting C++20.
The GNU Compiler Collection has been working on C++20 support for a while and has much of it ironed out. But up until now -std=c++2a had to be used for specifying this support that was pretty much a given C++2A would be called C++20. With this C++ revision going to publication in the next few months, it will surely be known as C++20 in making it out before the end of the calendar year.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 692 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU: GnuCash, GNU World Order and GNU Compiler Collection (GCC)
KDE: This Week in KDE, KDE Plasma 5.18 and Videos From KDE Talks at FOSDEM
Android Leftovers
7 Most Beautiful Linux Distributions in 2020
Here are some drop dead gorgeous Linux distributions that provide an overall pleasant desktop experience out of the box.
Recent comments
16 min 7 sec ago
41 min 24 sec ago
1 hour 45 min ago
10 hours 20 min ago
15 hours 54 min ago
15 hours 57 min ago
16 hours 19 min ago
17 hours 6 min ago
17 hours 11 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago