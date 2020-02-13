Programming Leftovers
-
The 15 Best Vim Plugins for Programmers and Developers in 2020
Now, before we dive into the most used and popular Vim plugins, let us first understand what Vim really is. Basically, Vim is just another text editor that we can use to write and edit the text just like Sublime Text, which we commonly use for Windows or Mac, or even Notepad that we use for Windows. Vim allows efficient text editing and it is sometimes even considered as an entire IDE for programmers. Editing existing code for software engineers become very time consuming and mundane. Since Vim is all about efficiency, it allows us to handle repetitive tasks using existing keyboard shortcuts or even customize and create our own.
-
RISC OS Seeing SDL2 Support Brought Up
A few weeks ago was RISC OS CPU feature detection merged to SDL2 (and also SDL 1.2) while being merged this week was basic support for compiling on RISC OS and support for creating windows on RISC OS when the SDL no frame flag is set. This RISC OS + SDL support is being worked on by Cameron Cawley who has worked on other RISC OS software support from ScummVM to different open-source tools.
-
C++20 Being Wrapped Up, C++23 In Planning
An ISO C++ Committee meeting just wrapped up in Prague and it was voted to send the draft international standard for C++ out for final approval and publication.
This means that C++20 is now effectively complete and will be formally published in a few months. Prior to firming up C++20, they improved the context-sensitive recognition of module/import, added new rangified algorithms, added ranges::ssize, and resolved other issues.
-
25 years of Delphi and no Oracle in sight: Not a Visual Basic killer but hard to kill
On this day 25 years ago, Borland Software trotted out version 1.0 of the Delphi application development product, making the announcement at the Software Development '95 event in San Francisco.
That year, the current version of Windows was 3.11 (or NT 3.5), with Windows 95 in beta. There was high demand for custom business applications and developers had plenty of tools to choose from: Microsoft Visual C++ 1.52 for 16-bit applications, Visual C++ 2.0 for 32-bit, Borland's Pascal or C++, various database-oriented tools like PowerBuilder or Microsoft Access, and many more.
-
Python 3.7.5 : The httpx python package.
Today I will present a new python packet that can help you in developing web applications.
This is the next generation HTTP client for Python and is named httpx.
This python package comes with a nice logo: a butterfly.
The official webpage can be found at this webpage.
The development team come with this intro:
HTTPX is a fully featured HTTP client for Python 3, which provides sync and async APIs, and support for both HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2.
I install it on my Fedora 31 distro with the pip3 tool.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 880 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Events: EuroBSDcon, openSUSE and LibreOffice, foss-north
Apple's Non-Standards and Linux
today's howtos
Q4OS 4.0 Gemini, testing
We are happy to kick off development cycle of the Q4OS 4, the brand new major version codenamed 'Gemini'. The Debian 'Bullseye' development branch underlies Q4OS Gemini, which will be in development until Debian Bullseye becomes stable, and it's planned to be supported for five years from the official release date. Unlike previous installation media, Q4OS Gemini live media carries the full desktop software bundle, however a user can ask the Desktop profiler tool to strip the target system into one of predefined so called 'Software profiles' throughout the installation process. Feel free to download and try the new version out, bugs and glitches reporting would be very welcome, live bootable media are immediately available for download from the dedicated Testing releases page.
Recent comments
1 hour 43 min ago
3 hours 40 min ago
4 hours 31 min ago
4 hours 57 min ago
6 hours 1 min ago
14 hours 36 min ago
20 hours 10 min ago
20 hours 12 min ago
20 hours 35 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago