InfluxData Announces Availability of the Leading Time Series Platform on Google Cloud
-
Google Open-Sources Reformer Efficient Deep-Learning Model
Researchers from Google AI recently open-sourced the Reformer, a more efficient version of the Transformer deep-learning model. Using a hashing trick for attention calculation and reversible residual layers, the Reformer can handle text sequences up to 1 million words while consuming only 16GB of memory on a single GPU accelerator.
-
Google’s new AI can intelligently crop videos for any screen size
-
Google ‘AutoFlip’ uses AI to resize videos for any aspect ratio
Detailed on its blog, Google AI has revealed a new open-source framework for a tool called “AutoFlip.” The purpose of AutoFlip is to use AI to automatically resize videos to fit other aspect ratios. This can be a very involved process to do manually, as the subject of a video originally shot in landscape might not be in the same spot during each shot.
-
Microsoft retreats from scheme to change Chrome's search engine
Microsoft today backed away from its heavily criticized plan to force Google's Chrome to use the Bing search engine.
-
Chrome 81: Near Field Communications, Augmented Reality, and More
Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 81 is beta as of February 13, 2020.
-
Chrome 81 In Beta With Web NFC, Modern Form Controls
Following last week's release of Chrome 80, Google this week promoted Chrome 81 into their beta channel.
Noticeable for Linux, Windows, and ChromeOS users are modernized form controls while the macOS and Android support is still coming. The form controls should be better looking and integrate better with modern systems. This page offers up an example of the changes.
-
Google cuts Chrome 'patch gap' in half, from 33 to 15 days
-
Google will get faster at releasing Chrome security patches
Google Chrome will soon start receiving security updates more quickly as security engineers at Google have successfully cut down the browser's “patch gap” from 33 days to just 15 days.
The term patch gap refers to the amount of time it takes from when a vulnerability is fixed in an open source library to when it is patched in software which uses that same library. Patch gaps are considered a major security risk as many software applications rely on the same open source components.
-
10th Google Code-in Sets New Records
The winners of Google Code-in 2019 have been announced. The Grand Prize winners, who represent 21 countries, will get to enjoy a 4-day trip to Google HQ to meet with mentors from the open source projects they work on and with Google engineers.
-
'It honestly killed the project': Former Google employees speak out about a policy that lets the company claim ownership over code they write for outside projects
-
Google Launches Open-Source Project for Creation of 2FA Security Keys
Google has announced the launch of an open-source project that will allow vendors to build their own security keys in an effort to help foster the technology’s development.
The initiative is called OpenSK, and allows Nordic chip dongles to be turned into security keys that are FIDO U2F and FIDO2 compliant. Google has gone so far as to publish source code blueprints that can enable users to 3D print their own physical cases for a dongle to mimic the look of commercially manufactured keys.
-
Google Launches Open Source 2FA Platform, OpenSK
Security is a big issue on the internet. When you have such a vast proverbial space where so much information is being spread around, it’s only inevitable that this information might just end up falling into the wrong hands. This is a big part of the reason why two factor authentication (2FA) has become such a big deal, but as of right now there are two basic ways in which you can enable two factor authentication on any account or page that you are creating that you would like to try and keep as secure as possible
-
Google open-sources the firmware needed to build hardware security keys
Google has open-sourced today a new project called OpenSK that will make it easier for hobbyists and hardware vendors to build their own security key.
-
