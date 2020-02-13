KDE Plasma Desktop 5.18 Brings Significant Improvements. How to install [PPA]
KDE Plasma desktop environment announced the release of its latest version 5.18. This is a long term support release (LTS) that provides security updates and support for the next two years - i.e. till 2022 while the regular versions maintained for only 4 months.
