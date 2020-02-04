Aiven Nets Money for Cloudwashing (Closing) of Free Software
Aiven Raises $40m To Accelerate Open Source Cloud Platform
Existing investors Earlybird VC and Lifeline Ventures, as well as family offices of Risto Siilasmaa, chairman of Nokia, and Olivier Pomel, founder of Datadog, also participated in the round.
Aiven: $40 Million Funding And Eric Liaw Joins Board
Aiven — a startup that combines the best open source technologies with cloud infrastructure — announced it raised $40 million in Series B funding. Including this funding round, Aiven raised a total of $50 million.
This funding round was led by IVP. And existing investors Earlybird VC and Lifeline Ventures along with the family offices of Nokia chairman Risto Siilasmaa and Datadog founder Olivier Pomel also participated in the round.
Aiven raises $40m Series B to accelerate open source cloud platform
Aiven raises $40M to democratize access to open-source projects through managed cloud services
The growing ubiquity of open-source software has been a big theme in the evolution of enterprise IT. But behind that facade of popularity lies another kind of truth: Companies may be interested in using more open-source technology, but because there is a learning curve with taking on an open-source project, not all of them have the time, money and expertise to adopt it. Today, a startup out of Finland that has built a platform specifically to target that group of users is announcing a big round of funding, underscoring not just demand for its products, but its growth to date.
SD Times news digest: CheerpJ 2.0, Splice Machine partners with Heirloom Computing on modern mainframe apps, and Aiven’s open-source cloud platform
The company raised $40 million in Series B funding, bringing the total up to $50 million.
Aiven democratizes access to the latest open-source technologies by offering fully-managed services for popular open-source projects like Apache Kafka and Cassandra, Elasticsearch, M3 and PostgreSQL in the public cloud, the company explained.
“This investment is evidence of a growing appetite from enterprises for open source data technologies,” said Oskari Saarenmaa, CEO and co-founder at Aiven. “With the new funding, we’ll be able to expand our product roadmap and work more closely with our customers globally to help them utilize open source technologies at scale.”
Helsinki-based Aiven raises $40 million to build its cloud services from Boston and San Francisco
