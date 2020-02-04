Openwashing of 5G
Ethernity Networks and TietoEVRY boost 5G performance with new open-source concept
“As communications service providers continue to race toward initial 5G rollouts, they are recognizing that they cannot achieve the required benchmarks to enable true 5G performance without significant data plane acceleration,” said CEO David Levi
Improving 5G Network Security
DARPA created the Open, Programmable, Secure 5G (OPS-5G) program to tackle many of the security challenges facing future wireless networks. OPS-5G will explore the development of a portable, standards-compliant network stack for 5G mobile networks that is open source, and secure by design. The program seeks to enable a "plug-and-play" approach to various network software and hardware components, which reduces reliance on untrusted technology sources. The goal of OPS-5G is to develop open source software and systems that can enable more secure 5G as well as future generations of networks beyond 5G.
Cloud native in NFVI: why it’s smart business for 5G growth
DARPA plans 4 year open source 5G program to address US security fears
DARPA Solicits Open Source 5G Tech Proposals
DARPA's Open, Programmable, Secure 5G initiative also calls for appoaches to secure modern wireless networks with the use of open source technology as well as increase the adaptability and support customization of such infrastructure, the agency said in a SAM notice posted Jan. 30.
DARPA's plan for a US-friendly 5G network
