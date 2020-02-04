Games: Edgar - Bokbok in Boulzac, Iris and the Giant, The Farlanders and Westmark Manor
-
Comedy cosmic horror adventure 'Edgar - Bokbok in Boulzac' releasing on February 26
Mixing comedy with cosmic horror might seem a little weird and it is, Edgar - Bokbok in Boulzac is releasing with Linux support on February 26.
The first game from French studio La Poule Noire, Edgar - Bokbok in Boulzac has you play as the eccentric outcast Edgar whose best friend is a Chicken. Unfortunately, a sudden disaster forces you out of your shack and towards the bright lights of the big city, Boulzac, where an 800 year old fire rages beneath the surface, and weird things are afoot.
-
Fusing a deck-builder and a narrative adventure 'Iris and the Giant' releases February 27 - demo up
Developer Louis Rigaud and publisher Goblinz Studio have announced their fusion of a deck-builder with a narrative adventure and turn-based battles, Iris and the Giant, is going to release on February 27.
They say it mixes together "a collectible card game with RPG and roguelike elements", with you playing a Iris who must brave her fears in her imaginary world. Behind the game's unique minimalist art style players will explore a touching story of a young woman facing her inner demons and soothing the raging giant inside.
-
Martian city-builder 'The Farlanders' has a big new release up with a Happiness system
Sweet small city-builder The Farlanders is evolving into a bigger game, with a new release now up introducing some fresh game mechanics.
A game covered here briefly last year, as a promising up-and-coming city-builder that was aiming to do things a little bit differently and that feeling continues with this new build. Version 0.3.0 introduces a Happiness system, there's new types of terrain and terraforming options, new building types and the game has gone through an overhaul on the balance.
-
Explore a dark mansion in the survival horror 'Westmark Manor' releasing this year
Sometime later this Summer, Westmark Manor will take you on a journey into the occult and the developer Nodbrim Interactive is planning to get it on Linux too.
It's a mixture of gameplay elements here with exploration, puzzle solving and survival and it sounds like plenty of inventory management too as you acquire the tools needed to progress through different rooms in a mansion. Two days ago they put up a reveal trailer and while a bit dark (visually), it gives an interesting look into the horrifying things you will get up to in Westmark Manor.
-
