Linux Foundation: Hyperledger, Zeyphyr and LF Energy
Isreali exchange's DLT securities lending platform nears completion
Hyperledger Sawtooth is an open-source enterprise blockchain network that is hosted as part of the ‘Hyperledger Greenhouse’ but which is distinctly different from better known open source projects such as Fabric and Indy.
Johnston-Watt tells SLT that, besides being open source, industry agnostic and governed by the Hyperledger Foundation, the key point in favour of Hyperledger Sawtooth is its pluggable consensus mechanism.
Zeyphyr at Embedded World
The last 20 years have seen a tremendous surge of new technologies and capabilities emerge from open source software. These open source building blocks have become increasingly attractive as the base for innovative new products. Safety critical applications are now using them as well, but we lack infrastructure to assess when this software is safe to use, that can keep up with the rate of change of open source development. Her talk will look at some of the challenges and approaches to building trust and confidence in open source used in safety critical software coming to new products. The approaches taken by 3 open source projects (Linux, Xen, Zephyr) will be discussed and contrasted.
Equinix Joins LF Edge as Premier Member to Further Open Source Momentum Across Unified Edge
...a leading global interconnection and data center company, has joined LF Edge as the newest Premier member. Equinix joins LF Edge as the project celebrates its first year of collaborative integration across the open source edge.
LF Energy and Alliander announce GXF to tackle interoperability on the Dutch power grid
LF Energy is working with Dutch distribution system operator Alliander to utilise, on its open-source community, Alliander’s Grid eXchange Fabric (GXF), a scalable and technology-agnostic industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform that allows grid operators to securely collect data and monitor, control and manage smart devices on the grid.
LF Energy Ecosystem Gains Momentum for Open Source Innovation With New Members and Projects
LF Energy, a Linux Foundation initiative developing and sustaining open source technology innovation in the energy and electricity sectors, is rapidly growing its community with additional founding Premier member, Faraday Grid, joining RTE. New General members include IBM, OSISoft, and Recurve; while Elering AS, Energinet, Energy Foundation, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Fraunhofer IEE, FIWARE Foundation, Iowa State University, Monash University, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), North Carolina State University FREEDM Center, Project Haystack, Stanford University, TenneT, The Energy Coalition, University of Kassel, and Washington State University join European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) and Vanderbilt University as new Associate members.
Programming: Wind River's CI/CD, Mint, Python and Java
The best free and open-source alternatives to Google Keep on Android
While it might be difficult to switch away from feature-packed products like Gmail and Google Maps, there are thankfully plenty of competitors to Google Keep. After all, you don't need millions of data points and industry-leading artificial intelligence to make a note-taking app. In this post, we'll be checking out some free and open-source alternatives to Google Keep, some of which even have cloud sync.
today's howtos
Academic Writing Tools on GNU/Linux - Free Software Only
This is my list of GNU/Linux tools for academic, educational, and research purposes which all are free software. I tried to pick up choices as simple as possible here just to represent every basic category and further I hope you could see more alternatives if you want. I also listed several specific tools like GNU Octave and Parallel which are proven to be useful for certain researches. On the other hand, I deliberately did not list LaTeX tools here as I already chosen LibreOffice for that category. I made every proprietary software name italicized here so you can spot them on easier. Happy researching!
