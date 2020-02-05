Java and Python Programming
How To Solve Error: “No Main Class Found in NetBeans”
A review of Processing books
Processing is the free and open Java development environment that targets artists who are intrigued by generative code. In essence it is the Java language with a friendly development interface and built-in libraries to get you started.
There are plenty of ways to learn Processing, including the tutorials on the organisation's website, and the built-in examples that come with the distribution. But if you prefer a printed book, keep reading. This article will review nine available publications, so you can make an informed purchase decision.
For the sake of completeness I will also append information on two books I haven't had a chance to read.
The Digital Cat: Dissecting a Web stack
Having recently worked with young web developers who were exposed for the first time to proper production infrastructure, I received many questions about the various components that one can find in the architecture of a "Web service". These questions clearly expressed the confusion (and sometimes the frustration) of developers who understand how to create endpoints in a high-level language such as Node.js or Python, but were never introduced to the complexity of what happens between the user's browser and their framework of choice. Most of the times they don't know why the framework itself is there in the first place.
The challenge is clear if we just list (in random order), some of the words we use when we discuss (Python) Web development: HTTP, cookies, web server, Websockets, FTP, multi-threaded, reverse proxy, Django, nginx, static files, POST, certificates, framework, Flask, SSL, GET, WSGI, session management, TLS, load balancing, Apache.
In this post, I want to review all the words mentioned above (and a couple more) trying to build a production-ready web service from the ground up. I hope this might help young developers to get the whole picture and to make sense of these "obscure" names that senior developers like me tend to drop in everyday conversations (sometimes arguably out of turn).
Restoring intuition over multi-dimensional space
We would not be human if we did not curse things. As beings that are confined in a three-dimensional world, we tend to blame space whenever we have a problem to visualize data that extend to more than three dimensions. From scientific books and journal papers to simple blog articles and comments the term: “curse of dimensionality” is being repeated like a mantra, almost convincing us that any object, whose nature extends to something more than just “3D” is out of reach to our brains.
This article is going to discuss neither data visualization nor seek to conform to the common opinion that highly-dimensional space is incomprehensible.
Quite opposite: the highly-dimensional space is not incomprehensible. It is just weird and less intuitive. Fortunately, take advantage of some mathematical tools and use them as a “free ticket” to gain more intuition. More precisely, we will present three “routes” we can use to get a better feeling on how things play out in “ND space.”
[...]
In this article, we have looked into three aspects of the multidimensionality of space. As we couldn’t visualize it (we didn’t even try…), we took advantage of some mathematical mechanisms to gain a bit more insight into the strange behavior of this world. Although not backed with any ultimate proofs, we hope that the mathematical reasoning just presented can spark some inspiration, intuition, and imagination, which is something that is often needed when having to cope with N-dimensions.
Airflow By Example
Apache Airflow is a very interesting, popular and free tool to create, manage and monitor workflows, for example if you want to do ETL (Extract / Transform / Load) on data.
This sort of enterprise software often may seem complicated or overly unrelated to our everyday experience as developers but ... is it, really? How about if I just want to watch some TV shows? And experiment with some enterprise-level software at the same time?
Let's do that by learning how to use Airflow to watch TV.
Wine 5.2 release
The Wine development release 5.2 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - More compatible codepage mapping tables. - Support for using the null display driver as a real driver. - Better UTF-8 support in the Resource and Message Compilers. - Fixes for using ucrtbase as C runtime. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations... Also: Wine 5.2 With Better Handling For The Null Display Driver, UTF-8 Support The Wine 5.2 development release is out
Linux 5.6-rc2
More than halt the rc2 patch is actually Documentaiton updates, because the kvm docs got turned into RST. Another notable chunk is just tooling updates, which is about 50/50 perf updates (much of it due to header file syncing) and - again - kvm updates. But if you ignore those parts, and look at only the actual kernel code updates, things look a bit calmer. The bulk ends up being network driver updates (intel "ice" driver - E800 series - stands out) with GPU updates a close second (i915, amd, panfrost). There's a few other driver updates in there too, but they are mostly hidden in the noise compared to the network and gpu subsystems: rdma, sound, acpi, block, gpio etc. Outside of drivers, there's the usual smattering of changes all over. Filesystems (nfs, ext4, ceph, cifs, btrfs), architecture updates (x86, arm), and some core code (scheduling, tracing, networking, io_uring). The shortlog is appended, you can get a feel for the details by scanning it. Go forth and test, LinusAlso: Linux 5.6-rc2 Released - Led By Documentation + Tooling Updates
today's leftovers
Devices: Librem 5, USB, SB Servo, and Raspberry Pi/OSMC
