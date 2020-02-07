Screencasts and Shows: ArcoLinux 20.2, Linux Action News and Open Source Security Podcast
ArcoLinux 20.2 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at ArcoLinux 20.2.
Linux Action News 145
The week was packed with major project releases, we go through each of them and tell you what stands out.
Plus an update from Essential, and NetBSD's first big ask in ten years.
Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 183 - The great working from home experiment
Josh and Kurt talk about a huge working from home experiment because of the the Coronavirus. We also discuss some of the advice going on around the outbreak, as well as how humans are incredibly good at ignoring good advice, often to their own peril. Also an airplane wheel falls off.
Calculate Linux 20
Calculate Linux released version 20 at the end of 2019 with major updates and is based off Gentoo. Calculate Linux Desktop (CLD) includes a wizard to configure a connection to Calculate Directory Server. According to their download page, "Calculate Linux Desktop is listed in the Russian Software Register." To sum that up, CLD is a distro from Russia, based off Gentoo, and designed to connect to a Calculate Directory Server. What is a Calculate Directory Server? Well according to their website, "Calculate Directory Server (CDS) is an advanced, LDAP-based authentication server designed to be a domain controller for business networks."
Wine 5.2 release
The Wine development release 5.2 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - More compatible codepage mapping tables. - Support for using the null display driver as a real driver. - Better UTF-8 support in the Resource and Message Compilers. - Fixes for using ucrtbase as C runtime. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations... Also: Wine 5.2 With Better Handling For The Null Display Driver, UTF-8 Support The Wine 5.2 development release is out
Linux 5.6-rc2
More than halt the rc2 patch is actually Documentaiton updates, because the kvm docs got turned into RST. Another notable chunk is just tooling updates, which is about 50/50 perf updates (much of it due to header file syncing) and - again - kvm updates. But if you ignore those parts, and look at only the actual kernel code updates, things look a bit calmer. The bulk ends up being network driver updates (intel "ice" driver - E800 series - stands out) with GPU updates a close second (i915, amd, panfrost). There's a few other driver updates in there too, but they are mostly hidden in the noise compared to the network and gpu subsystems: rdma, sound, acpi, block, gpio etc. Outside of drivers, there's the usual smattering of changes all over. Filesystems (nfs, ext4, ceph, cifs, btrfs), architecture updates (x86, arm), and some core code (scheduling, tracing, networking, io_uring). The shortlog is appended, you can get a feel for the details by scanning it. Go forth and test, LinusAlso: Linux 5.6-rc2 Released - Led By Documentation + Tooling Updates
today's leftovers
