More Openwashing Leftovers
What Does Open Mean to You?
Open source approach needed in climate change innovation; technology and finance critical to achieving SDGs: Prakash Javadekar
US unveils 15MW 'open source' wind turbine after global project
The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) after collaboration with global researchers has released a reference offshore wind turbine design with a 15MW nameplate capacity for both fixed-bottom and floating applications.
The reference wind turbine (RWT) – a complete open-source turbine system with supporting models for simulation and design – makes it possible to evaluate the performance and cost of modifications before prototype development, said the partners.
Open-source 15MW digital turbine launched
Top Smart Practises For Businesses Using GitHub [Ed: Analytics India Magazine continues to boost a proprietary Microsoft trap that merely harms Free software and lets a proprietary software giant spy, censor, discriminate etc.]
Chief Architect OpenLogic, Perforce: Free Software Is Not A Matter Of Price
There’s something of a storm brewing in open source. The movement that originated as something of an altruistic rebuttal to the dominance of proprietary software was at first spurned, later eyed with suspicious intrigue… and then ultimately embraced by those who initially thought of it as a cancerous discoloration on the face of enterprise commercial software.
The storm channeling across the open [source] seas has come about as a result of the commercial sector now working to engage openly and visibly with major open source projects. The core mantra of open source remains one of free software for everyone in the community, but with an encouragement to ‘contribute back’ to the project in hand in the form of submitted code ‘commits’ or other forms of community involvement such as language translation, hosting special interest groups and so on.
But not everybody is willing to chant the full set of verses in the open mantra.
Profesia – Lynx Group SpA Company – Expands Partnership with WSO2 to Become the Distributor for WSO2 in Italy
ZF joins Open Manufacturing Platform
Cloud forecast: cloud-based products open up CFD possibilities
While large companies may have the budget to be tied into such licensing schemes, many small firms do not. A solution is cloud-based CFD. Indeed, Robin Knowles, founder of consultancy CFD Engine, undertakes simulation work for clients using just a laptop that operates the open-source CFD software, OpenFoam, which by its nature is free, with all his CFD workflow pushed to Amazon’s cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services. “I don’t do anything locally, everything is in the cloud,” he said.
Within the CFD market there’s a fairly strong open-source capability with the most widely used open-source CFD software package being OpenFoam. This product has been verified and validated by many users. However, the key drawbacks, according to Knowles, are a steep learning curve and, unlike commercial CFD codes, OpenFoam’s user support is patchy, so making it tricky for new users to get to grips with. And, while it is possible to do a full end-to-end workflow using just open-source tools, it isn’t an accessible route for all users.
It’s in this gap in the market that new CFD cloud companies have popped up. The likes of SimScale, which was founded in 2012 in Munich with the intention of offering cloud-based simulation. Although still based on OpenFoam, the appeal is the ability to access the tool through a web browser and then being able to perform highly complex CFD simulations on SimScale’s cloud-based HPC platform.
Key management network Torus exits beta, open-sources its codebase
InterSystems iKnow now available as an open source solution
Open source availability enables existing InterSystems partners and customers, as well as other organizations and academics, to capitalize on the bottom-up approach that delivers deeper insights with NLP provided by InterSystems iKnow.
New data security startup Open Raven just launched out of stealth to tackle the next big security challenge: helping companies find where their data actually is and preventing the next big data breach
Open Raven’s modern data security platform brings visibility and control to enterprise data protection
With an open source core to be available under the Apache 2.0 license, the platform helps customers understand, manage and ensure the security of data from a single location – at a time when teams are overwhelmed and data breaches are hitting record numbers.
Zmanda Aims to Make Enterprise Backup Affordable with 4.0 Software Release
Zmanda, a leader in open source enterprise backup solutions, announced that a new software release is coming in the Spring of 2020. In the upcoming release, Zmanda has made security, reliability, and affordability its key focus. The 4.0 release will mean that IT teams no longer have to choose between affordability and feature-rich backup solutions. They can now have both.
GeoScienceWorld's Lithosphere to Run On Phenom, an Open System Built by Hindawi
Hindawi's open source scholarly infrastructure platform, Phenom, will now power the newly relaunched Lithosphere - the society-run, open access community journal for geosciences. The contract between GeoScienceWorld (GSW) and Hindawi was signed in late 2019 with Lithosphere opening for submissions on January 13th 2020.
