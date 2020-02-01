Games: Vintage Story, RimWorld, Julius, Faeria, Hive Time
The latest update and brand new trailer for 'Vintage Story' look fantastic
With a survival experience that's so crammed full of features you're likely to get lost for weeks, Vintage Story has always looked pretty good. Recently though? They turned it up a notch or two.
Version 1.12 went out this month as a major update focused on adding more visual flair including new animations, more reflective surfaces, a new personal-damage overlay effect, a rework of clouds (and they sure do look pretty), cold regions will see an aurora borealis effect, armour stands, performance improvements and various other tweaks to really make it something quite special.
If you think you were done with RimWorld think again - the 1.1 update is in Beta
Adding in a ton of new content, adjustments and fixed - RimWorld 1.1 is now available in Beta to suck you back into building a colony. While RimWorld was done and released in full back in 2018, they're clearly not done with it.
One big improvement will be for players that have high resolution monitors, as the UI should now look good even at 4K. There's a new Quests tab to give you info on available, active and previous quests as well to help you not get lost. Modding sees improvements too with "a new data-driven quests generation and management system" so apparently modders can add or change quests "without programming" and there's also improvements done to clean up the mod management interface.
Open source modern Caesar III game engine 'Julius' has a fresh release up
Get ready to build a city with the classic Caesar III, as the developer behind the open source game engine Julius tagged a big new release.
Some nice new features were added this time with a new full-city screenshot feature set to Ctrl+F12, it will be a big file of course but it's such a fun feature. A good way to show off all that time you spent. You can also now enable a monthly auto-save, to ensure no lost progress.
Unique deck-builder 'Faeria' has a huge patch out with gamepad support
A few bits of interesting news to talk about for Faeria, a deck-builder with a unique board-building mechanic as it just got a huge update.
One of the major new systems introduced is a player reporting mechanic, so you can report naughty people. You will find this as an option in-game in the friends list, as recent players appear there. There's also new music, a dynamic music system was added so during battles music will change depending on what's happening too which is quite cool and spices it up a little. There's also in-game leaderboards, new special PvP maps, in-game DLC display and controller support.
Bee-themed management sim 'Hive Time' has a new amusing trailer
Released back in December, Hive Time is the rather sweet Bee hive building and management sim from our contributor Cheeseness and it has a new trailer out.
Telling a short tale of a busy hive while introducing a worker Bee named Penelope, it's actually quite an amusing little trailer that would have sold me on the game if I wasn't already enjoying it.
