Python Programming
-
Refactoring and asking for forgiveness
Recently, I had a great interaction with one of my coworkers that I think is worth sharing, with the hope you may learn a bit about refactoring and python.
My colleague came to me to help him think through a problem that surfaced with a change to a project. The code in question sends a file to a remote storage service.
-
A Guide to the Newer Python String Format Techniques
In the previous tutorial in this introductory series, you learned how to format string data using the string modulo operator. The string modulo operator is useful, and it’s good for you to be familiar with it because you’re likely to encounter it in older Python code. However, there are two newer ways that you can use Python to format strings that are arguably more preferable.
-
Python 101 2nd Edition Kickstarter is Live!
I am excited to announce that my newest book, Python 101, 2nd Edition is launching on Kickstarter today!
-
February PyLadies Pune workshop
It was the time for “learning Python with harware” in February, 2020 with PyLadies in Pune. Coding in Python becomes fun when one can see the changes it makes in the hardware.
Selecting a place for work is always a difficult task as any organizer. College Of Engineering Pune (COEP) has always been supportive of PyLadies Pune. When I approached Abhijit for the venue he readily agreed. My sincere gratitude to him, Women Engineers Group and the FOSSMeet Pune team enough for that.
Once I reached the venue it was already a full house and still people were coming in. We had more than 55 students of 1st to 3rd year, attending the workshop. The first year students already knew Python. Around 12-14 people were writing Python for the first time.
The workshop started with the very basics of the language on the terminal.
[...]
We started with blinking the first LED of the board. When the students lit their first LED the smile and light in their eyes were precious . Following that we spend some time with the simple codes. We tried our hands on different modules of Circuit Python. We took the help from the tutorial provided in Adafruit website. The students were enjoying and indulged into creativity. So I decided to give them problem statements instead of showing them code. I was happy to see how fast they were solving it and experimenting with different patterns, colours.
-
PyDev of the Week: Martin Fitzpatrick
This week we welcome Martin Fitzpatrick (@mfitzp) as our PyDev of the Week! Martin is the author of “Create Simple GUI Applications with Python and Qt 5” and the creator of the LearnPyQt website. You can also check out his personal site or see what he’s up to by visiting his Github profile. Let’s spend some time getting to know Martin better!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 662 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
postmarketOS in 2020-02
Long time readers may ask themselves: what's with the strange title? Where's the traditional "xyz days of postmarketOS" post? Truth is, that this is a low-key update post, one that is rather "rushed out" in a few hours instead of spending a whole week on adding all the fancy photos and gifs webm animations and so on. Consider this the minimal effort of making the project not look dead on the homepage, while not getting too distracted from the deep development lands that our minds are sunken into. We are on track with our project direction 2020 plans. In a nutshell, we will create a stable releases of postmarketOS based on Alpine stable, while still having the development channel based on Alpine edge. Furthermore, the status of supported devices will become clearer. The PinePhone, possibly the Librem 5 and few more will be labeled as officially supported in their deviceinfo and in the wiki. postmarketOS should be usable as daily driver on these. All other devices will be categorized further, depending on active maintainer count and what is working. Think of it like the AUR: still useful, but sometimes broken and you need to know what you are doing when using these. The devices will get split into their own git repository, so one can use the device packages with both the "edge" and "latest" (stable!) channel of all other packages. @ollieparanoid and @Minecrell are evolving pmbootstrap as needed.
Android Leftovers
KDE: Cutelyst 2.10.0 and SimpleMail 2, Okular Examined, FOSDEM & Plasma Mobile Sprint
Want to be an innovative company? Adopt enterprise open source
Nearly all IT professionals (95%) agree that enterprise open source is important, with 75% of professionals citing it as "extremely important," a Red Hat report found. Enterprise open source isn't just a trend, but a growing movement, as 77% of respondents expect their organizations to increase open source use in the next 12 months. "Historically, open source was seen [mainly] in web infrastructure," said Gordon Haff, Red Hat technology evangelist. "What you're seeing today is how open source is becoming a space where companies and individuals come together to collaborate in new areas of technology."
Recent comments
26 min 57 sec ago
28 min 56 sec ago
45 min 23 sec ago
50 min 35 sec ago
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
9 hours 9 min ago
11 hours 40 min ago