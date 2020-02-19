today's howtos
How to install ScreenCloud on Linux Ubuntu 18.04/19.10?
Cleaning and Speeding Up Linux
How to find CPU Temperature on Linux Ubuntu 19.10/ 18.04 LTS[Top Apps]
Managing swap in the modern Linux system
How to Install Visual Studio Code IDE on Fedora 31?
Install Visual Studio Code on Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia
Emulating large disks in Linux with VDO
How to Install Android Studio on Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia?
Parallel installs for classic snaps
Designing an event-driven process at scale: Part 2
THE most important GNU Linux softlink – umount unmount
Understanding the Differences Between Soft and Hard Links in Linux
GNU Parallel 20200222 ('BrexitDay') released [stable]
GNU Parallel 20200222 ('BrexitDay') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ No new functionality was introduced so this is a good candidate for a stable release. GNU Parallel is 10 years old next year on 2020-04-22. You are here by invited to a reception on Friday 2020-04-17.
GNU/Linux in Crostini Form
NVIDIA's Ray Tracing Approach in Vulkan
Vulkan Survey and AMDVLK, AMD Targets GNU/Linux
