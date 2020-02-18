Language Selection

Friday 21st of February 2020 08:05:43 AM Filed under
Security
  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (netty and netty-3.9), Fedora (ceph, dovecot, poppler, and webkit2gtk3), openSUSE (inn and rmt-server), Oracle (openjpeg2), Red Hat (rabbitmq-server), Scientific Linux (openjpeg2), SUSE (dnsmasq, rsyslog, and slurm), and Ubuntu (php7.0).

  • 30 The Most Common Hacking Techniques and How to Deal with Them [Ed: Cracking, not hacking. Not the same thing.]
  • A guide to developing a holistic IT security strategy

    In assessing how prevalent cyberattacks are for companies, 18 percent of respondents rated the security risk as very high. Half (50 percent) even stated that their company had suffered financial losses due to security incidents. Opinions differed as to whether the incidents were handled optimally: Almost half (49 percent) say that everything worked well, while the other half (49 percent) believe there is a lot of potential for improvement.

  • Linux and malware: Should you worry? [Ed: All those headlines with question marks mean that the answer is "No."]

    Gone are the days when the idea of viruses or other malware hitting Linux was almost universally greeted with quizzical glances, if not outright rejection. Long thought of as the perfect marriage of open-source goodness and strong, Unix-like security, Linux-based operating systems are now increasingly seen as another valuable – and viable – target.

    This shift in thinking is partly the result of a growing realization among both Linux hobbyists and system administrators that a compromised Linux system such as a web server provides attackers an excellent ‘return on investment’. Just as importantly, malware research in recent years has brought better visibility into threats facing Linux systems.

Toradex launches Verdin module family starting with i.MX8M Mini and Nano models

Toradex unveiled a “Verdin” compute module family with a form factor similar to its Colibri family, but with 60 more pins and improved power features. Due in March are Linux-driven Verdin modules based on the i.MX8M Mini and Nano. Toradex announced the Verdin iMX8M Mini and Verdin iMX8M Nano — the first two members of a new Verdin system-on-module (SoM) family and the company’s first i.MX8M family modules. The Verdin family seems destined to replace Colibri, as it has a similar form factor: 69.6 x 35.0 x 6.0mm (2,436 sq. mm) vs. 67.6 x 36.7 x 6.2mm (2,480.92 sq. mm) for the Colibri. The Verdin, however, supports 260 I/O pins on the DDR4 SODIMM connector compared to 200. Read more

New GTK Website Design Goes Live to Help Boost Linux App Development

Many coders looking to get started GTK app development likely make the website their first port of call, meaning the page needs to make a strong, confident first impression. And the redesigned GTK website certainly does that. It pairs bold imagery and concise text with an uncluttered layout that puts essential links within easy reach. Read more

  • Dungeon-building RTS 'Dungeons 3' has another DLC out with a claim of it being final

    I'm not sure I believe it. Kalypso Media and Realmforge Studios just put out a brand new DLC for the delightfully silly dungeon-building RTS Dungeons 3 with a claim that it's the final one.

  • Some early thoughts and exploration in The Longing, a game that takes 400 days to finish

    The Longing is a game that takes 400 real days to complete, a game that's pretty much impossible to review but I've played quite a number of hours now to get an idea of what to expect from it. Since this is something of a short preview, a few spoilers may be contained. It doesn't release until March 5 and due to the immense length of the game, we've been allowed to give it a few thoughts whenever. So here we are, with a short preview.

  • Big games of Stellaris are going to run a lot smoother in the 2.6.0 update

    Along with the major expansion coming to Stellaris with Federations, Paradox Development Studio as expected are working on a huge free patch and it's sounding good. One problem with Stellaris, is that big games end up slowing down—a lot. PDS are aware of this and they've been working on it. Using a saved game from the community that had 20,000 "pops" on quite a powerful PC (Intel Core7-7900X @ 3.30Ghz, 10 cores and 20 threads, and AMD R9 Fury) they showed off the difference between 2.5.1 "Shelley" to 2.6 "Verne".

  • Challenging turn-based RPG 'Stoneshard' now available for Linux

    True to their word, Ink Stains Games have delivered a Linux version of their open-world turn-based RPG Stoneshard that's currently in Early Access.

  • There's going to be more customization in Dota Underlords with the full release next week

    Next week, Valve will push Dota Underlords out the door as it leaves Early Access and with that the first full gameplay Season will begin. In a short and sweet announcement on Steam, the team mentioned a few things that will be coming with it although they're still being coy about the bigger features to come like the City Crawl which is likely some sort of single-player adventure mode.

  • Swipe right for Socialism in Democratic Socialism Simulator now available on Linux

    Using the swipe left or right mechanic found in titles like the Reigns series (which are good fun), Democratic Socialism Simulator is now available. "Enact radical reforms, tax the rich, transform the economy, tackle the most pressing issues without alienating voters or bankrupting the government. But beware: the ruling class won't give up its power easily. Even your closest allies may turn on you."

