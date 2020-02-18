Android Leftovers
iPhone And Android Users Beware: New Report Claims These Popular Cloud Apps Are ‘Leaking’ Your Data
The new Google Maps for iPhone and Android is great — here's how to use what's new
Android 11 DP1: You can now check what codecs your Bluetooth headphones support
What Android 11 features are you most excited for so far? [Poll]
Hidden settings for back gesture sensitivity surface in Android 11, but they don't work yet
9to5Google Daily 397: Android 11 is here! Verizon-Pixel controversy, YouTube Music upload details emerge, plus more
Android 11 continues crackdown on restricted APIs
What is Scoped Storage in Android 11?
The Xiaomi Mi A3 is not receiving Android 10 this month, after all
Android 10-based ColorOS 7 trial version now available for 10 Oppo smartphones in India
Samsung Galaxy A70 receives Android 10 update with One UI 2.0
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update now said to be coming in March, delay due to Coronavirus epidemic
How to enable Live Caption in Android 10
How to delete apps on your Android phone
Exclusive: This Is The LG V60 ThinQ
Medal.tv launches data platform for PC and Android apps
Does your Android phone keep shutting off? Here's how to fix it!
Google is testing a small YouTube Music redesign for Android
Why You Got a Weird '1' Notification on Your Samsung Android
Google Pay: Here's how to set it up on your Android phone
Android update should fix one of the biggest headaches with screen protectors
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Review: Come for Android compatibility, stay for Spotify
Toradex launches Verdin module family starting with i.MX8M Mini and Nano models
Toradex unveiled a “Verdin” compute module family with a form factor similar to its Colibri family, but with 60 more pins and improved power features. Due in March are Linux-driven Verdin modules based on the i.MX8M Mini and Nano. Toradex announced the Verdin iMX8M Mini and Verdin iMX8M Nano — the first two members of a new Verdin system-on-module (SoM) family and the company’s first i.MX8M family modules. The Verdin family seems destined to replace Colibri, as it has a similar form factor: 69.6 x 35.0 x 6.0mm (2,436 sq. mm) vs. 67.6 x 36.7 x 6.2mm (2,480.92 sq. mm) for the Colibri. The Verdin, however, supports 260 I/O pins on the DDR4 SODIMM connector compared to 200.
New GTK Website Design Goes Live to Help Boost Linux App Development
Many coders looking to get started GTK app development likely make the website their first port of call, meaning the page needs to make a strong, confident first impression. And the redesigned GTK website certainly does that. It pairs bold imagery and concise text with an uncluttered layout that puts essential links within easy reach.
Games: Dungeons 3, The Longing, Stellaris, Stoneshard, Dota Underlords, Democratic Socialism Simulator
