Audiocasts/Shows: LHS, Bad Voltage and Linux Headlines
-
LHS Episode #327: The Weekender XLII
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
-
Bad Voltage 2×65: Email Avengers Assemble
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage...
-
2020-02-20 | Linux Headlines
A new release for LibreOffice’s stable branch has some welcome improvements, Let’s Encrypt takes a major step to fight man-in-the-middle attacks, the EU unveils big plans to take on the US tech industry, and Microsoft’s endpoint protection software heads to Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 789 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Toradex launches Verdin module family starting with i.MX8M Mini and Nano models
Toradex unveiled a “Verdin” compute module family with a form factor similar to its Colibri family, but with 60 more pins and improved power features. Due in March are Linux-driven Verdin modules based on the i.MX8M Mini and Nano. Toradex announced the Verdin iMX8M Mini and Verdin iMX8M Nano — the first two members of a new Verdin system-on-module (SoM) family and the company’s first i.MX8M family modules. The Verdin family seems destined to replace Colibri, as it has a similar form factor: 69.6 x 35.0 x 6.0mm (2,436 sq. mm) vs. 67.6 x 36.7 x 6.2mm (2,480.92 sq. mm) for the Colibri. The Verdin, however, supports 260 I/O pins on the DDR4 SODIMM connector compared to 200.
New GTK Website Design Goes Live to Help Boost Linux App Development
Many coders looking to get started GTK app development likely make the website their first port of call, meaning the page needs to make a strong, confident first impression. And the redesigned GTK website certainly does that. It pairs bold imagery and concise text with an uncluttered layout that puts essential links within easy reach.
today's howtos
Games: Dungeons 3, The Longing, Stellaris, Stoneshard, Dota Underlords, Democratic Socialism Simulator
Recent comments
23 min 9 sec ago
41 min 38 sec ago
8 hours 8 min ago
9 hours 40 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 55 min ago
13 hours 42 min ago
15 hours 41 sec ago
15 hours 33 min ago