today's howtos
-
How To Autostart Screen Session On Linux When Logging In
-
How to Install Arduino Software (IDE) on Linux
-
How to Install Ruby on CentOS 8 and RHEL 8 and Scientific Linux
-
How to Install LibreOffice Suite on Fedora 31?
-
How to Install i-doit Asset Management Tool on Debian 10
-
How to List Files Ordered by Size in Linux
-
How to Setup Selenium with Chrome Driver on Fedora
-
How to Use the Linux stat command
-
How to install Eclipse IDE on Linux | 2020
-
How to install LibreOffice for Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia?
-
How to install WPS Office for Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia
-
How to install and setup Docker on Linux/Ubuntu 18.04
-
Install Microsoft Azure Storage Explorer on Linux Ubuntu 18.04 LTS / 19.10!
-
Install Mono Framework on Linux Ubuntu 19.10/ 18.04 LTS[Latest]
-
Find a file the lazy way with this script
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 701 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Toradex launches Verdin module family starting with i.MX8M Mini and Nano models
Toradex unveiled a “Verdin” compute module family with a form factor similar to its Colibri family, but with 60 more pins and improved power features. Due in March are Linux-driven Verdin modules based on the i.MX8M Mini and Nano. Toradex announced the Verdin iMX8M Mini and Verdin iMX8M Nano — the first two members of a new Verdin system-on-module (SoM) family and the company’s first i.MX8M family modules. The Verdin family seems destined to replace Colibri, as it has a similar form factor: 69.6 x 35.0 x 6.0mm (2,436 sq. mm) vs. 67.6 x 36.7 x 6.2mm (2,480.92 sq. mm) for the Colibri. The Verdin, however, supports 260 I/O pins on the DDR4 SODIMM connector compared to 200.
New GTK Website Design Goes Live to Help Boost Linux App Development
Many coders looking to get started GTK app development likely make the website their first port of call, meaning the page needs to make a strong, confident first impression. And the redesigned GTK website certainly does that. It pairs bold imagery and concise text with an uncluttered layout that puts essential links within easy reach.
today's howtos
Games: Dungeons 3, The Longing, Stellaris, Stoneshard, Dota Underlords, Democratic Socialism Simulator
Recent comments
23 min 9 sec ago
41 min 38 sec ago
8 hours 8 min ago
9 hours 40 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 55 min ago
13 hours 42 min ago
15 hours 41 sec ago
15 hours 33 min ago