Can You Use FreeBSD for a Developer Machine in 2020?
I’ve been considering moving my blog back to a FreeBSD web server. I’d hosted it that way for years and recently switched it to a Linux machine so I could make Octopress work properly. It uses some old, outdated Ruby gems, and it just seemed easier.
But with a new redesign coming and a new Hugo back-end, I’ll be bringing my hosting machine back to FreeBSD.
I recently read FreeBSD is an amazing operating system, which got me thinking:
Can FreeBSD be a viable desktop operating system for developers in 2020?
