FSCRYPT, AMD and Broadcom Work on Linux
-
Linux's FSCRYPT Working On Encryption + Case-Insensitive Support
FSCRYPT as the file-system encryption framework for the Linux kernel and is currently wired up for EXT4, F2FS, and UBIFS to offer native encryption capabilities is currently seeing improvements so the separate casefolding (case-insensitive) file/folder support can work on encrypted directories.
-
A Few More Linux Kernel Patches Floated This Week For AMD Family 19h (Zen 3)
Going back to the start of 2020 we've been seeing a few patches here and there around AMD Family 19h, almost certainly Zen 3. That patch work has continued with a few more bits out this week while hopefully more bring-up is on the horizon ahead of the Linux 5.7 merge window opening in just over one month's time.
Like the earlier Family 19h EDAC bring-up, this week's work isn't too juicy besides it being refreshing to see AMD punctually getting out Linux kernel patches for forthcoming hardware. The patches this week involve a few additions to AMD's perf subsystem code around the uncore bits. No enticing details of Family 19h are revealed but just shifting code around for supporting the L3 thread mask for the forthcoming CPUs and also the L3 PMU.
-
Broadcom Bringing Up Linux Support For VK Accelerators
Broadcom developers have been recently volleying open-source Linux driver patches for enabling their "VK Accelerators" on the platform.
Broadcom VK Accelerators are PCI Express offload engines for supporting video transcoding on multiple streams in parallel. These VK Accelerators offer various video offload processing features and are exposed to user-space via specialized /dev/bcm-vk.X devices. We haven't yet seen user-space patches to see if Broadcom intends to support any of the common APIs or will be developing their own customized solution.
This Broadcom VK offload engine relies upon seemingly closed-source firmware files to be loaded for running the logic on these accelerators.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 764 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU Parallel 20200222 ('BrexitDay') released [stable]
GNU Parallel 20200222 ('BrexitDay') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ No new functionality was introduced so this is a good candidate for a stable release. GNU Parallel is 10 years old next year on 2020-04-22. You are here by invited to a reception on Friday 2020-04-17.
GNU/Linux in Crostini Form
NVIDIA's Ray Tracing Approach in Vulkan
Vulkan Survey and AMDVLK, AMD Targets GNU/Linux
Recent comments
18 hours 11 min ago
19 hours 44 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago