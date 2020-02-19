Games: Steam on Focal Fossa, osu! Comes to GNU/Linux
-
Canonical need a little testing hand for a newer Steam package on Ubuntu 20.04
With Ubuntu 20.04 "Focal Fossa" being released in the next few months, the team over at Canonical are looking for a little help testing their updated Steam package.
To be clear, this is only for the 20.04 release, they're not looking for feedback for earlier versions of Ubuntu.
It's not a drastic change to the Steam package with it pulling in an update from Debian, but this newer build does have updated udev rules for some devices. Canonical also did some of their own tweaks for NVIDIA due to the differences between Ubuntu and Debian.
You will need to use a temporary PPA which will be removed when the test is over, found over here. They need people to try clean installs without any Steam, upgrading from an existing Steam install and purge removals of the steam package. Additionally, testing with a Steam Controller and supported VR devices would help them too.
-
Popular free rhythm game 'osu!' now provides a Linux build with releases
osu!, going under the current development name of osu!lazer is a very popular free rhythm game and they're now doing official builds for Linux gamers.
It's actually inspired by an older game called Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan, which was released in 2005 for the Nintendo DS. osu! was originally only available for Windows, then ported to macOS and eventually they started work on osu!lazer as an open source remake of the original client to eventually replace it. There's been various unofficial builds out there, since it's open source and up on GitHub but they're now making Linux a bit more official.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 729 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU Parallel 20200222 ('BrexitDay') released [stable]
GNU Parallel 20200222 ('BrexitDay') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ No new functionality was introduced so this is a good candidate for a stable release. GNU Parallel is 10 years old next year on 2020-04-22. You are here by invited to a reception on Friday 2020-04-17.
GNU/Linux in Crostini Form
NVIDIA's Ray Tracing Approach in Vulkan
Vulkan Survey and AMDVLK, AMD Targets GNU/Linux
Recent comments
18 hours 11 min ago
19 hours 44 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago