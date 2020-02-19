Is open source software licensing broken?
Practices and expectations that one may have developed in working with conventional software licensing may lead to frustration when confronting open source software. The modest request, "Please, just show me the license" may be met with an unsatisfying response. While sometimes the response is very simple, often, the license information for open source software is more complicated and does not match the expectations set by conventional software licensing.
What's up? Is open source software licensing broken? No. Differences, not just in the type of license terms, but in how the software is developed, lead to differences in how software license information is conveyed. In part, this results from tradeoffs between lawyer convenience and developer convenience.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 731 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
MauiKit Aims to Bring Apps That Can Run on Linux and Android
Creating the same apps and software for different platforms is not an easy task for the developers. To make an app run on desktops, developers need to write a source code. However, to make the same app run on mobile devices, the developers have to write a different source code. With the new MauiKit, developers would be able to build convergent apps, that can run on both platforms with the same source code.
Games: Steam on Focal Fossa, osu! Comes to GNU/Linux
Software: QOwnNotes, Searchmonkey, Remote Touchpad and Google Maps Plugins for WordPress
FSCRYPT, AMD and Broadcom Work on Linux
Recent comments
23 hours 11 min ago
1 day 44 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago