Android Leftovers
Mozilla’s latest Android app takes its VPN service beyond Firefox
This Week in Apps: HQ Trivia's dramatic death, Android 11, Apple mulls a more open iOS
T-Mobile's LG G8 ThinQ receiving Android 10 update
10 best privacy web browsers for Android
How to delete download history on Android?
How To Enable Edge Lighting On Your Android Smartphone
Best Android phones of 2020
Best portable chargers and power banks for Android devices in 2020
Android privacy update to give users more control of location sharing
What is going on with Xiaomi's Android One Mi A-series?
MauiKit Aims to Bring Apps That Can Run on Linux and Android
Creating the same apps and software for different platforms is not an easy task for the developers. To make an app run on desktops, developers need to write a source code. However, to make the same app run on mobile devices, the developers have to write a different source code. With the new MauiKit, developers would be able to build convergent apps, that can run on both platforms with the same source code.
Games: Steam on Focal Fossa, osu! Comes to GNU/Linux
Software: QOwnNotes, Searchmonkey, Remote Touchpad and Google Maps Plugins for WordPress
FSCRYPT, AMD and Broadcom Work on Linux
