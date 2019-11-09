Netrunner 20.01 – “Twenty” released
Netrunner 20.01 – “Twenty” released
The Netrunner Team is happy to announce the immediate availability of Netrunner 20.01 “Twenty” – 64bit ISO.
This version marks the twentieth release of Netrunner Desktop for Debian/Ubuntu (not counting the incremental updates), and its 10th year since Netrunner started back in 2010.
It is based upon the current Debian Stable 10.3 (‘buster’), including all updates since the previous release.
Netrunner 20.01 Released For Offering Latest Debian 10 + KDE Plasma Experience
Netrunner 20.01 is out today as the 20th release for this Debian + KDE focused project over its ten year history.
Netrunner 20.01 is based on Debian 10.3 stable packages along with the latest KDE packages on the desktop, continued theme tweaks, and shipping with a range of GTK and Qt/KDE programs from the likes of GIMP to Krita to Kdenlive to the GMusicbrowser to also offering Skype and other software packages.
Netrunner 20.01 “Twenty” Arrives as Project’s 10th Anniversary Release
Blue Systems released today Netrunner 20.01, a major version of the Debian-based distribution to celebrate the project’s 10th anniversary and also the 10th release of Netrunner Desktop.
On March 18th, Netrunner will celebrate 10 years since the release of its first ever version, Netrunner 1 “Albedo,” and what better way to celebrate this major milestone than with a new release. Meet Netrunner 20.01 “Twenty.”
As its codename suggests, Netrunner 20.01 “Twenty” is also the project’s twentieth release. It is based on Debian GNU/Linux 10.3 “Buster” and comes with a refreshed look and feel and updated packages.
