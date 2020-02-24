Language Selection

How to Delete Groups in Linux With groupdel Command

Submitted by itsfoss on Monday 24th of February 2020 12:51:27 PM
HowTos

Learn how to delete a group in Linux using groupdel command. Also learn what to do with files owned by the deleted groups.
VokoscreenNG: Open Source Screencasting Tool

Vokoscreen was one of the best screen recording software for Linux. Despite its rather ‘outdated looking’ interface, it had a decent userbase. For some time, vokoscreen didn’t see updates and eventually it was discontinued. The good news is that vokoscreen is not entirely dead. It’s reborn as vokoscreenNG. The NG in vokoscreenNG stands for New Generation and rightly so because it’s been created from scratch using Qt and Gstreamer. Read more

Who cares about Emacs?

GNU Emacs isn't the oldest interactive text editor for Unix—it's predated (at least) by the Vi editor—nor is it the only Emacs in existence. However, it's surely the most popular Emacs and one of the best editors available on POSIX. Or it was until fresh new editors, like Atom, VSCode, and Brackets, came to the fresh new open source landscape of today. There are so many options for robust text editors now, many of which have iterated upon Emacs' ideas and traditions, that you may well wonder whether GNU Emacs is still relevant. Read more

