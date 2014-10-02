Whiskey Lake SBC has triple GbE and dual HDMI ports
Like most of its 3.5-inch Whiskey Lake competitors, the Wafer-ULT5 offers up to 32GB DDR4-2400 and supports triple independent displays. While most of its rivals provide dual DisplayPorts or combinations of DP and HDMI, IEI is the first to provide dual standard HDMI ports, which are accompanied by an LVDS connector.
Like ASRock’s SBC-350, Commell’s LE-37N, and Ibase’s IB919, the Wafer-ULT5 provides 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2 host ports at up to 10Gbps. (Congatec’s Conga-JC370 has three, including its Type-C port.)
The Wafer-ULT5 is equipped with an M.2 A-key 2230 socket and a full-size mini-PCIe slot. The others either offer the same combo or dual M.2 slots except for the Conga-JC370, which supplies 3x M.2 plus a mini-PCIe. No OS support was listed, but Linux should fit in just fine here.
