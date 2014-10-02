Claws Mail 3.17.5 Open-Source Email Client Released with New Features
Coming seven months after the previous release, Claws Mail 3.17.5 is here to implement colour syntax highlighting support for inline Git patch attachments, which can be configured via the “Other” tab in the Display/Colors page under General Preferences.
It also adds the ability to scroll with the keyboard in the LiteHtml viewer plugin and the “Re-edit” message context menu option was reimplemented and will be visible in the Drafts folder.
Furthermore, Claws Mail 3.17.5 adds support for two extra date header formats, namely weekday, month, day, hh, mm, ss, year, zone and weekday, month, day, hh, mm, ss, year, and lets users configure the “summary_from_show” hidden preference from the user interface via the “Message List” tab in the Display/Summaries under General Preferences.
