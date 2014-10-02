Android Leftovers
Claws Mail 3.17.5 Open-Source Email Client Released with New Features
Coming seven months after the previous release, Claws Mail 3.17.5 is here to implement colour syntax highlighting support for inline Git patch attachments, which can be configured via the “Other” tab in the Display/Colors page under General Preferences. It also adds the ability to scroll with the keyboard in the LiteHtml viewer plugin and the “Re-edit” message context menu option was reimplemented and will be visible in the Drafts folder. Furthermore, Claws Mail 3.17.5 adds support for two extra date header formats, namely weekday, month, day, hh, mm, ss, year, zone and weekday, month, day, hh, mm, ss, year, and lets users configure the “summary_from_show” hidden preference from the user interface via the “Message List” tab in the Display/Summaries under General Preferences.
Even better screencast with GNOME on Wayland
With last week’s release of PipeWire 3, and Mutter’s subsequent adaptation to depend on it, I decided to revive something I have started to work on a few months ago. The results can be found in this merge request. PipeWire 0.3 brings one very interesting and important feature to the game: it can import DMA-Buf file descriptors, and share it with clients. On the client side, one easy way to make use of this feature is simply by using the pipewiresrc source in GStreamer. The key aspect of DMA-Buf sharing is that we avoid copying images between GPU and CPU memory. On a 4K monitor, which is what I’m using these days, that means it avoids needlessly copying almost 2GB of pixels every second.
The Current RADV+ACO Mesa Driver Performance For February 2020
As it's been a few weeks since last running a Mesa open-source driver comparison on AMD Radeon graphics hardware, here are some fresh Mesa 20.1-devel benchmarks just a few weeks so far after the Mesa 20.0 branching. These latest Mesa 20.1-devel benchmarks were also run a second time when enabling the RADV ACO shader compiler back-end that's been a focus by Valve developers in enhancing the Linux gaming experience. These results are compared to Mesa 19.2.8 as a baseline for the open-source driver support offered out-of-the-box by Ubuntu 19.10.
Tiny, Linux-powered Sitara module has dev kit with dual GbE
MYIR’s 50 x 40mm, -40 to 85°C tolerant “MYC-C335X-GW” module runs Linux on TI’s AM335x with up to 1GB RAM and 4GB eMMC. It can be extended with a “MYD-C335X-GW” carrier with GbE plus optional SFP. We don’t see many Texas Instruments Sitara AM335x boards anymore, but if you’re still interested in this low-power, industrial-focused Cortex-A8 SoC, which powers all the BeagleBones except the new BeagleBone AI, MYIR has you covered. The 50 x 40mm (2,000 sq. mm) MYC-C335X-GW module is its smallest AM335x module yet, edging out the 65 x 35mm (2,275 sq. mm) MCC-AM335X-Y and larger, 70 x 50mm MYC-AM335X. (MYIR also supports other TI Sitara SoCs, such as the Cortex-A9 based AM437x in its MYC-C437X module.)
