More Android Leftovers
-
Android 11 can automatically enable dark theme at certain times or sunset
-
Google is already making Android 11. What we know about about security, notifications, more
-
POCO X2 Will Get An Upgrade To Android 11, Promises Company
-
11 Best Features We've Found in the Android 11 Developer Preview
-
[Update: Verizon Note 9] Galaxy S9 Android 10 update rollout begins, starting with US and Germany
-
Redmi Note 8 Pro Android 10 update confirmed by Xiaomi executive
-
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Review: Come for Android compatibility, stay for Spotify
-
Pine Labs plans to deploy 1.5 lakh Android POS devices by next fiscal
-
Android SHOCK as 100 million users at risk from this hugely popular app
-
Huawei MatePad Pro 5G is a rare flagship grade Android tablet to compete with Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
-
‘TouchStadia’ adds touchscreen controls to Google Stadia for Android
-
Google Releases Android Studio 3.6
-
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip Is A Big Win For Android
-
Planet Computers' clamshell phone can dual-boot Android and Linux
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs.OnePlus 7T: Which should you buy?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 917 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Humble Store, Bully: Scholarship and DOSBox
The CLA Denial-Of-Service attack
Obviously, there's a flaw in that logic. A CLA is an agreement between a project and a (new) contributor. A project does not absolutely requires the contributor to sign the agreement to accept its contributions, in theory. It's the reverse: for the contributor to have their patch accepted, they need to accept the CLA. But the project could accept contributions without CLA without violating the law. But it seems that projects sometimes end up doing a DOS on themselves by refusing perfectly fine contributions from drive-by contributors who don't have time to waste filling forms on all projects they stumble upon. In the case of this typo, I could have submitted a patch, but because I didn't sign a CLA, again, the project couldn't have merged it without breaking their own rules, even if someone else submits the same patch, after agreeing to the CLA. So, in effect, I would have DOS'd the project by providing the patch, so I just opened an issue which strangely — and hopefully — isn't covered by the CLA.
today's howtos
More Android Leftovers
Recent comments
36 min 44 sec ago
48 min 13 sec ago
2 hours 5 min ago
5 hours 21 min ago
7 hours 31 min ago
7 hours 35 min ago
13 hours 31 min ago
13 hours 38 min ago
14 hours 7 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago