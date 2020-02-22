Android Leftovers
Xiaomi may have pulled the Android 10 update for the Mi A2 again
[Updated] Samsung starts rolling out Android 10 with One UI 2.0 to the Galaxy A70
Mi A3 Android 10 update: More info purportedly from Xiaomi developer surfaces
Galaxy Note9 update with One UI 2.0 and Android 10 rolling out (Update: T-Mobile)
T-Mobile rolls out Android 10 update to the Galaxy S9 and Note9
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 EMUI 10 / Magic UI 3.0 (Android 10) update re-released
[Rolling out] Oppo A9 ColorOS 7 (Android 10) update trial version application open, to go live in three days
Android 10 update brings a priceless iPhone feature to your smartphone
Realme X Realme UI (Android 10) update delayed due to fingerprint issues
The Essential phone set to gain Android 11 Developer Preview support
Google Bans Nearly 600 Android Apps for 'Disruptive Ads'
Google purges 600 Android apps for “disruptive” pop-up ads
Huawei Mate XS hands-on review: Foldables come to the post-Google era
Huawei MatePad Pro 5G hands-on: Is this Android’s answer to the iPad Pro? [Video]
Huawei MatePad Pro is a high-end Android tablet with pen, keyboard, and optional 5G
Android app development trends every startup should adopt
This new Android phone is a great Galaxy S20 alternative if you don’t mind missing out on Google’s apps
How to protect Tweets using Android: Know steps
7 Features That Android Can Borrow From iOS
TouchStadia on Android lets you play using touch screen controls
