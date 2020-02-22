Language Selection

LMDE 4 “Debbie” – BETA Release

Linux
Debian

LMDE is a Linux Mint project which stands for “Linux Mint Debian Edition”. Its goal is to ensure Linux Mint would be able to continue to deliver the same user experience, and how much work would be involved, if Ubuntu was ever to disappear. LMDE is also one of our development targets, to guarantee the software we develop is compatible outside of Ubuntu.

LMDE aims to be as similar as possible to Linux Mint, but without using Ubuntu. The package base is provided by Debian instead.

Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 Reaches Beta - Debian 10

  • Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 Reaches Beta - Debian 10 Paired With Cinnamon

    The Linux Mint crew continues maintaining Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) as a fall-back should anything ever happen to Ubuntu or their ability to deliver an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution. Available now in beta is Linux Mint Debian Edition 4.

    The Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 is re-based against Debian 10 "Buster" with a variety of other improvements like the ability to easily boot with the NVIDIA proprietary driver. Linux Mint Debian 4 does offer its latest Cinnamon desktop environment, XApps, and other refinements compared to running upstream Debian GNU/Linux.

Leap 15.2 Enters Beta Builds Phase

openSUSE Leap 15.2 entered the Beta phase last week and has already released two snapshots with the release of build 581.2 and build 588.2. Leap has a rolling development model until it’s final build, so multiple builds will be released according to the road map until the gold master is released, which is scheduled for May 7. There are no concrete milestones in the rolling development model. As bugs are fixed and new packages introduced or excluded, snapshots of the latest beta phase builds will be released once they pass openQA testing. Read more

Android Leftovers

How to use HomeBank for your open source alternative to Quicken

A while ago, I used Quicken to manage my finances. It's proprietary software, and year after year, it cost me more and more money for upgrades. Eventually, I realized it isn't prudent to take away from my budget to help me control my budget. Fortunately, I learned about HomeBank while reading an article about open source money management tools. HomeBank is free personal banking software. It runs on Linux, Windows, and macOS, and it's offered in 56 different languages. These advantages ensure it's available to you no matter your choice of operating system and the language you speak. Read more

