KDE Plasma 5.18.2 LTS Released with Flatpak Improvements, over 45 Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.18.2 is here just one week after the first point release, and promises to improve support for Flatpak apps in the Discover package manager by fixing several bugs, improve support for the Plastik theme by patching two crashes in the KWin window and composit manager, as well as to make the KRunner Activities runner usable again.
Furthermore, this second point release updates the new Emoji panel to make it snappier, support all locales and languages, and allow filter by annotation. It also improves the shadows of files and folders shown on the desktop to display correctly when using a HiDPI scale factor.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 742 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Dark Mode Setting Lands in Ubuntu 20.04 ‘Focal Fossa’ Dailies
It seems my recent op-ed on why Ubuntu needs a dark mode toggle was perfectly timed as, alongside some wider Yaru theme changes, developers go to work on adding a simple, user-facing setting for one! Currently sat in proposed queue for Ubuntu 20.04 dailies (expect it in the regular updates pile soon) is a change that adds a theme switcher to the System Settings > Appearance panel...
today's leftovers
OSS, Free Software, Programming and Proprietary Traps
Python Programming
Recent comments
1 min ago
34 min 32 sec ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 27 min ago
3 hours 7 sec ago
3 hours 4 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago