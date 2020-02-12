New Dark Mode Setting Lands in Ubuntu 20.04 ‘Focal Fossa’ Dailies It seems my recent op-ed on why Ubuntu needs a dark mode toggle was perfectly timed as, alongside some wider Yaru theme changes, developers go to work on adding a simple, user-facing setting for one! Currently sat in proposed queue for Ubuntu 20.04 dailies (expect it in the regular updates pile soon) is a change that adds a theme switcher to the System Settings > Appearance panel...

today's leftovers Open-Source AI Projects For Linux For years, programmers, researchers and web hosting gurus have used Linux for building and hosting their creations. One of the biggest benefits of using Linux for these AI open-source projects is that it is a stable program made to be used in just about any IT architecture and infrastructure. Some developers have the misconception that Linux is full of unwanted surprises like OSX and Windows, but this is not true because these programs are open source. This means that anyone can tinker with the open-source code online, which is why Windows and OSX are not widely used for AI programs. Linux has both the versatility and security needed to run open-source AI projects. Powerful tech companies like Google even use a variant of the Linux distribution Ubuntu to power their machine learning programs. Using tools like Loggly allows you to find errors in your Linux-powered creations and fix them quickly. Utilizing the power of the Linux/AI technology on the market will require lots of time and research. The more you know about the tools available to you, the easier it will be to choose the right ones.

Haiku Alpha 1: Rebirth of legend (Part 1 of 5: Startup and first look) As a quick recap or the ‘too long, didn’t read’ (tdlr) version of the intro to the Haiku Alpha series, Be had started life making its own software (BeOS) and hardware (BeBox) — but in the end, three things had hurt Be: struggling to compete in a Windows dominion, the lost candidacy at becoming the next generation Mac OS (and the end of Mac clones), and finally, their push into the Internet Appliance market (which failed as the technologies needed to make it attractive to consumers were ahead of Be’s time). By 2002, Be was gone (1). Thus, in the ashes of Be’s collapse, there were aficionados of the BeOS who tried to keep the legacy going through various distributions and forks (such as Max and Zeta) — but there really wasn’t one successor to lead the way. That is… until the appearance of the OpenBeOS (renamed Haiku later in its development), which finally reached Alpha status in the autumn of 2009 on September 14 (2). And so — without further prologue, that brings us to today’s topic: Haiku Alpha 1.

Searx and Gentoo wiki search Two years ago I started to get interested in selfhosting services. I started to go away from private services and implementing selfhosting, manly because private services was disabling most of the features that I liked and I had no way to contribute or see how they was working. That is what made look into https://old.reddit.com/r/selfhosted/ and https://www.privacytools.io/ That is when I disovered searx, as the github page say searx is a "Privacy-respecting metasearch engine".

Canonical's Daniel Van Vugt Continues Squeezing More Performance Out Of GNOME 3.36 Canonical's Daniel Van Vugt continues focusing on GNOME performance optimizations and this past week still managed to squeeze another optimization out of the near-final GNOME 3.36. Van Vugt has managed some nice performance optimizations out of the GNOME stack over the past 2+ years in particular with Ubuntu using it as the default desktop environment. While GNOME 3.36 is gearing up for release in mid-March, Van Vugt is still working to get some lingering work completed and also seeing that in turn included for the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release due out in April.

The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 619 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 619 for the week of February 16 – 22, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.

Seeed’s Linux-friendly Gemini Lake SBC starts at $188 Seeed’s “Odyssey – X86J41058x” SBC starts at $188 with 8GB RAM and runs Linux or Win 10 on a quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.5GHz Celeron J4105 with Raspberry Pi, Arduino/Grove, and 2x M.2 slots. Options include 64GB eMMC and an enclosure. Seeed Studio has launched an Intel Gemini Lake based SBC it bills as the “most expandable Win10 Mini PC.” The nickname for the Odyssey – X86J41058x SBC stems from its optional Windows 10 Enterprise installation and activation, optional $14.90 enclosure, and extensive expansion options including Arduino/Grove and Raspberry Pi compatible headers. It also supports Linux.