Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux and Python
Going Linux #386 · Switching from OSX or macOS to Linux
Episode 386 Time Stamps
00:00 Going Linux #386 · Switching from OSX or macOS to Linux
03:54 Where to look as a Mac user
05:06 Ubuntu MATE
06:16 Brave browser
07:02 Elementary OS
10:19 Zorin
14:27 What is a PPA?
15:38 Deepin
19:40 Moving from Mac is easier than moving from Windows
23:21 Let us know what you've tried
25:03 Application pick: Brave browser
27:18 goinglinux.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux, feedback, listen, subscribe
28:21 End
Shrimps have SSHells | LINUX Unplugged 342
A radical new way to do SSH authentication, special guest Jeremy Stott joins us to discuss Zero Trust SSH.
Plus community news, a concerning issue for makers, an Arch server follow up, and more.
Special Guests: Alex Kretzschmar, Brent Gervais, Martin Wimpress, and Neal Gompa.
Python Bytes: #170 Visualize this: Visualizing Python's visualization ecosystem
Talk Python to Me: #253 Moon base geekout
This episode is a unique one. On this episode, I've invited Richard Campbell and developer and podcaster who also dives deep into science and tech topics. We are going to dig into his geekout series and spend some time talking realistically about moonbases and space travel.
I think you're really going to enjoy the conversation. But I would love to hear, either way, if you like this minor diversion from pure Python topics (although we do talk some Python and programming). We can do more like this in the future if you all enjoy listening to these as much as I enjoyed making them.
Bosch Rexroth adopts Ubuntu Core and snaps for app-based ctrlX Automation platform
ctrlX Automation leverages Ubuntu Core, designed for embedded devices, and snaps, the universal Linux application containers, to deliver an open source platform to remove the barriers between machine control, operation technology and information technology, or OT-IT. Industrial manufacturing solutions built on ctrlX Automation with Ubuntu Core and snaps will benefit from an open ecosystem, faster time to production and stronger security across devices’ lifecycle. Through the use of an open architecture, industrial machine manufacturers selecting ctrlX Automation are freed from being tied to PLC specialists and proprietary systems with the software being decoupled from the hardware.
Cosmo Communicator 2-in-1 Phone/Mini Laptop can now Dual Boot Debian Linux and Android
The Cosmo Communicator was released as a crowdfunded handheld device mixing smartphone and a small laptop features such as keyboard and display. It was launched in late 2019 and ran Google Android. The original units were shipped and fulfilled the requirements of the crowdfunding campaign, but still were missing something the company had wanted to provide: support for Linux. This is now fixed as Planet Computers, the company that makes Cosmo Communicator, just released a version of Debian Linux, that can be installed on the system, with the tools that the company has provided for free on its website.
List of Linux Syscalls
In this guide you’ll find a full list of Linux syscalls along with their definition, parameters, and commonly used flags. You can combine multiple flags by using a logical AND and passing the result to the argument in question.
mintCast 329 – fish Pi and Wine
mintCast 329 – fish Pi and Wine