Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux and Python

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 26th of February 2020 06:52:35 AM Filed under
Development
GNU
Linux
  • Going Linux #386 · Switching from OSX or macOS to Linux

    Episode 386 Time Stamps
    00:00 Going Linux #386 · Switching from OSX or macOS to Linux
    03:54 Where to look as a Mac user
    05:06 Ubuntu MATE
    06:16 Brave browser
    07:02 Elementary OS
    10:19 Zorin
    14:27 What is a PPA?
    15:38 Deepin
    19:40 Moving from Mac is easier than moving from Windows
    23:21 Let us know what you've tried
    25:03 Application pick: Brave browser
    27:18 goinglinux.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux, feedback, listen, subscribe
    28:21 End

  • Shrimps have SSHells | LINUX Unplugged 342

    A radical new way to do SSH authentication, special guest Jeremy Stott joins us to discuss Zero Trust SSH.

    Plus community news, a concerning issue for makers, an Arch server follow up, and more.

    Special Guests: Alex Kretzschmar, Brent Gervais, Martin Wimpress, and Neal Gompa.

  • Python Bytes: #170 Visualize this: Visualizing Python's visualization ecosystem
  • Talk Python to Me: #253 Moon base geekout

    This episode is a unique one. On this episode, I've invited Richard Campbell and developer and podcaster who also dives deep into science and tech topics. We are going to dig into his geekout series and spend some time talking realistically about moonbases and space travel.

    I think you're really going to enjoy the conversation. But I would love to hear, either way, if you like this minor diversion from pure Python topics (although we do talk some Python and programming). We can do more like this in the future if you all enjoy listening to these as much as I enjoyed making them.

»

mintCast 329 – fish Pi and Wine

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 26th of February 2020 07:42:24 AM.
  • mintCast 329 – fish Pi and Wine

    First up, in our Wanderings, I go fishing, Bo has some Wine, and Joe bakes some Pi.

    Then in our news, Python 2 is dying, a new kernel is in the works, ElementaryOS is getting devs paid, and more.

    In security, we talk more Firefox woes.

